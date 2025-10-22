Argon & Co Welcomes Two New Managing Partners to Build Global System Integration Business
Derek Cesarz and Dan Luttner add influential leadership.
With decades of combined experience in supply chain transformation, enterprise planning systems, and implementation leadership, Derek and Dan bring deep expertise and complementary skill sets to Argon & Co. Their leadership will be instrumental in building a globally connected SI offering that is both technically robust and tightly aligned to business outcomes.
“Joining Argon & Co is an exciting opportunity to build something with both reach and rigor,” said Derek Cesarz. “System integration is never just about technology — it’s about solving the right problems in the right order and doing it with people you trust. Argon & Co’s values and culture are a strong match for how we work.”
Derek, who is based in Lancaster, PA, is known for his strategic mindset and ability to lead complex programs from vision through delivery. His background spans planning, inventory optimization, and advanced analytics across a range of industries.
“I’ve always believed that great consulting is built on strong relationships,” said Dan Luttner. “Clients are looking for more than execution — they want clarity, momentum, and a partner who stays with them from planning through go-live. That’s exactly what we’re building at Argon & Co, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”
Dan, based in Pittsburgh, PA, will focus on business development and client growth, particularly across Retail, CPG, Distribution, and Manufacturing. His commercial leadership and technology partnership experience will support both global and regional expansion.
“Derek and Dan bring the insight, credibility, and energy we need to scale our SI capabilities,” said Simon Clarke, Managing Partner, Argon & Co North America. “They understand the technical landscape, but more importantly, they understand clients — how to lead change, solve real problems, and build lasting value.”
“This is another important strategic move as we continue to expand our US presence and global capabilities,” said Paul Eastwood, who leads the North America growth plans. “Our clients around the world are asking for support that spans strategy, implementation, and ongoing enablement. With Dan and Derek onboard leading the SI business, we’re positioned to deliver consistent, high-quality integration services across the globe.”
The addition of Derek and Dan marks a significant milestone in Argon & Co’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, expanding its service model to include full-service implementation and integration capabilities at scale.
About Argon & Co
Argon & Co is a global management consultancy specializing in supply chain strategy, transformation, and managed services. We partner with our clients to drive positive change by leveraging our deep knowledge across functional areas, industry expertise, and applying sophisticated analytics. Our world-class capabilities enable clients to unlock the full potential of their supply chains. We don't just create strategies and transformation plans—we immerse ourselves in the details of supply chains to ensure real, lasting benefits.
Our approach is hands-on: we work alongside our clients, roll up our sleeves, and deliver meaningful change that produces measurable, enduring results. With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, we help clients around the world reach their highest potential. argonandco.com
