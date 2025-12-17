CleanGo Innovations Inc. Subsidiary Kubera Black Technology to Acquire Freia Farmaceutici Srl,

Company Logo

CleanGo Innovations Inc. Subsidiary Kubera Black Technology to Acquire European Pharmaceutical Leader Freia Farmaceutici Srl, Targeting the Global Health Market

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII; OTCQB: CLGOF; FRA: APO) (the "Company" or "CleanGo"), a publicly traded Canadian issuer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kubera Black Technology Inc. ("Kubera"), on December 16th, 2025 has entered into an arms length non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Freia Farmaceutici Srl ("Freia").This Proposed Transaction is a significant strategic move intended to expand CleanGo’s market presence into the global health sector.About Freia Farmaceutici Srl: A Leader in Plant-Based TherapeuticsFreia Farmaceutici, headquartered in Milan, Italy, was established in 2009 and is recognized as a leading expert in Vegetable Omegas. The company is dedicated to developing new therapeutic assets from plants in an ethical and sustainable way.Freia specializes in developing and commercializing non-drug therapeutic solutions based on plant-derived actives, including:● Medical Devices (bioactive substances)● Nutritional Supplements● Food for Special Medical PurposesThe company's approach is aligned with growing consumer awareness regarding well-being and disease prevention, offering solutions utilizing vegetable sources with no known side effects.Key Product Highlights and ExpertiseFreia maintains a strong scientific focus and actively pursues clinical evidence for its portfolio.● Plant-Based Omega Oil and Clinical Trials: Freia is an expert in vegetable Omegas. Its ALFALIFE brand possesses significant anti-inflammatory properties, with major applications in cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and child neuropsychiatry.● CE Marked Medical Devices: A number of Freia's products in the Dermolife line are registered as Class IIA Medical Devices. They are indicated for various dermatological conditions, including the prevention and treatment of early and late radiodermatitis, atopic dermatitis, and scar remodeling.● Advanced Aesthetic Medicine: In 2016, Freia formed a partnership with leading international companies to acquire specific knowledge in developing and marketing aesthetic medicine. This expertise is channeled into the PROMEDIAL brand, which focuses on healthy skin and aesthetic medicine purposes, offering both topical and nutraceutical solutions.Pipeline● The Freia pipeline is focused on increasing new solutions in current therapeutic areas and developing new products in the gynecology, gastroenterology, and pneumology fields.● A product with applications for Multiple Sclerosis, currently registered as a food supplement, has promising clinical trials ongoing.Financial Growth and Strategic Vision● Current Revenue: In 2024, Freia's gross revenue exceeded €3.1 million, with 100% of its revenue generated in the Italian market, this revenue resulted in a net positive balance sheet at the end of 2024.● 2025 Performance: Freia is on pace to exceed its 2024 revenue numbers.● Expansion Strategy: Freia’s strategic expansion involves moving into other European markets. With this transaction, the company gains immediate access to the Canadian and US markets through the Resulting Issuer's corporate structure.Transaction DetailsUnder the terms of the LOI dated December 9, 2025, Freia shareholders will exchange their outstanding securities for a maximum of twenty-five million (25,000,000) common shares in the capital of Kubera ("Consideration Shares") the price of the shares and valuation will be explained in the Definitive Agreement to follow shortly..Following the Proposed Transaction, the resulting company (the "Resulting Issuer") will:● Continue the business of Freia.● Aim to complete a subsequent equity financing to satisfy business objectives for at least twelve months.● Establish a board of directors consisting of five (5) directors: four (4) nominated by Freia and one (1) nominated by CleanGo.● Under the current agreement no debt long term will be assumed by Kubera.The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to, among other things, satisfactory completion of due diligence, negotiation of a definitive agreement within 45 days, and receipt of all necessary board, shareholder, and regulatory approvals.About CleanGo Innovations Inc.CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) is a publicly traded Canadian company at the forefront of developing and commercializing proprietary non-toxic and biodegradable cleaning and industrial solutions for oil services and industrial cleaning markets. Driven by a mission for environmental sustainability, CleanGo's innovative product suite is designed to deliver high performance while safeguarding the planet, serving critical cleaning needs across the oil and gas, mining, commercial, and retail sectors globally.CleanGo Innovations Inc. believes this strategic acquisition will significantly enhance its market position by integrating Freia’s strong pipeline of innovative, plant-based therapeutic solutions, particularly in the rapidly growing nutraceutical and aesthetic medicine sectors.Contact:Anthony SarvucciOn behalf of the Board of DirectorsPresident/CEO, CleanGo Innovations Inc.For More information Contact:Email: info@cleangogreengo.comPhone: 346 202 6202Forward-looking InformationThis news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

