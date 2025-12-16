Whistleblower Liability Stands Even if Grievant Was Wrong

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a trial judge erred in granting a partial judgment notwithstanding the verdict motion as to a whistleblower cause of action, based on a finding that the plaintiff had wrongly complained about legal wage disparities at work, declaring that the man’s misunderstanding of the Equal Pay Act as barring any compensation variance for those doing the same job was not unreasonable as a matter of law.

