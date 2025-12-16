Submit Release
Two deaths from one act don't equal two strikes, high court rules

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court ruled that a single act of vehicular manslaughter that killed two people cannot be counted as two prior strikes under the Three Strikes law, rejecting a decade-old appellate precedent and ordering resentencing in a DUI case. 

