Court presses state to produce wildfire maps before ranger depositions

(Subscription required) A Los Angeles judge on Monday urged attorneys to resolve lingering limited discovery issues "sooner rather than later" in the Palisades Fire litigation, as plaintiffs sought production of additional wildfire maps they say are needed before depositions of state parks rangers this week.

