Court presses state to produce wildfire maps before ranger depositions

(Subscription required) A Los Angeles judge on Monday urged attorneys to resolve lingering limited discovery issues "sooner rather than later" in the Palisades Fire litigation, as plaintiffs sought production of additional wildfire maps they say are needed before depositions of state parks rangers this week.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.