Kirkus Reviews Names Eco Reign, Warning: The Barriers Burn to Its Best Indie Books of 2025

Eco Reign Receives Kirkus Starred Review and Named On Best Indie Books 2025 List

The Best Indie Books of 2025 by Kirkus Reviews lists YA Sci-Fi Thriller, Eco Reign, Warning: The Barriers Burn

"A hostage-style narrative of deprivation, reward systems, and Orwellian mind-conditioning that is actually provocative and suspenseful." Kirkus Starred Review, awarded to books of exceptional merit” — Kirkus Review

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kirkus Reviews has released its highly anticipated Best Indie Books of 2025 , spotlighting the Top 100 independently published titles of the year. Among them is Eco Reign, Warning: The Barriers Burn, the YA science-fiction thriller by author L. Galuppo, marking a major milestone in the novel’s rapidly growing critical acclaim.In a publishing landscape dominated by celebrity authors and blockbuster franchises, Eco Reign has distinguished itself as a quiet debut making a powerful impact. The novel has earned top honors across science fiction and young adult categories, gaining recognition for its innovative storytelling, psychological depth, and moral urgency.In addition to its placement on the Best Indie Books of 2025 list, Kirkus Reviews awarded Eco Reign a starred review, a distinction granted to only 2–3% of independently published titles submitted for consideration. The review praised the novel for its “hostage-style narrative of deprivation, reward systems, and Orwellian mind-conditioning that is provocative and suspenseful.”Publishers Weekly’s BookLife further recognized the novel with an impressive 9.25/10 rating, awarding perfect 10/10 scores for both Character and Plot. BookLife described the story as depicting “a chilling alien takeover of Earth,” marked by harrowing experiences and dark motives that slowly unfold.“Galuppo’s prose conjures a poignant imagining of an alien invasion, invoking resonating themes of family bonds, human sensibilities, and our responsibility as stewards of Earth’s care. Even as they revel in Galuppo’s immersive world, readers will feel invested in Lauren’s growth and determination to do what’s right for her family, the environment, and humanity.” — Publishers Weekly’s BookLifeThroughout 2025, Eco Reign has accumulated multiple industry recognitions, including:• Winner, Nov. 2025 International Impact Book Award (Science Fiction/Fantasy – Dystopian Stories)• Winner, 2025 American Fiction Awards (Science Fiction: Alien/Space)• Finalist, 2025 American Fiction Awards (Young Adult Fiction)• Shortlisted, 2025 Cygnus Book Awards (Science Fiction)• Finalist, 2025 Storytrade Book Awards (Young Adult Fantasy/Science Fiction)• Honorable Mention, Readers’ Favorite International Book Contest (Young Adult – Social Issues)About Eco Reign, Warning: The Barriers BurnThrough vivid worldbuilding, psychologically complex characters, and escalating tension, Eco Reign blends a science-fiction thriller with deep reflections on humanity’s responsibility to the Earth. Rather than relying on spectacle or mass destruction, the narrative transcends conventional alien-invasion tropes. The novel excels in portraying subtle oppression, confinement, and slow, deliberate indoctrination, offering a striking inversion of the traditional alien-invasion narrative. One where humanity cannot simply fight back.The story opens with an alien intervention in response to humanity’s environmental ravaging, placing humans under mass containment behind deadly barriers. Justice is meted out by shadowy executioners, and freedom of choice succumbs to the aliens’ control. The novel follows a resilient teenage protagonist navigating alien intelligence, moral ambiguity, and ecological upheaval, confronting both external threats and internal fractures of conscience.The story also emphasizes family bonds and human resilience. As the teenage protagonist endures immense hardships alongside her family, the emotional and ethical stakes intensify once they are methodically separated. Survival with the otherworldly beings demands submission, until she discovers a rare telepathic gift that sets her apart. Forced to choose between compliance and resistance, she must decide whether to risk everything to reclaim her family’s freedom.With themes of environmental ethics, moral courage, and emotional growth, Eco Reign, Warning: The Barriers Burn has struck a chord with readers and critics alike. With multiple awards, literary accolades and a growing fanbase, this underdog indie novel is poised to become one of the year’s most enduring breakout hit.About the Author:L. Galuppo is an award-winning author, attorney, and full-time mother. Balancing professional life with creative writing, she explores themes of environmental responsibility, human morality, and social consciousness through her work. Eco Reign is her debut YA science fiction novel and the first installment of a planned series.

