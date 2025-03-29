Debut Author’s Novel Eco Reign Hits Amazon’s Best Seller and Hot New Release Lists on Publishing Day

Eco Reign Amazon Best Seller

Author Raises Concerns About A Tik Tok Ban and Its Impact on Authors, Creators, and Other Artists

I have tried to leverage social media to market my book,” L. Galuppo explained when asked about the early success. “The various platforms have been pivotal to my early success.” — L. Galuppo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new voice in the world of teen and young adult science fiction, L. Galuppo, has made an exciting debut with Eco Reign , a novel that has captured readers’ attention since its release on March 25, 2025. The book quickly gained attention, appearing on Amazon’s Best Seller and Hot New Release lists in the Teen & Young Adult Science Fiction , Alien, Adventure, and Dystopian categories.“To see the story receive such a positive response and hit Amazon book lists has been a whirlwind,” said L. Galuppo. “This story is something I’ve poured my heart into, and I can’t wait for readers to dive into the world of Eco Reign.”Eco Reign follows a teenage girl and her family as they struggle to survive in a world taken over by hostile alien forces. Set in a timeline where Earth is under alien control, the novel explores humanity’s survival and adaptation in the face of an uncertain future. Eco Reign also delves into the ethics of extreme conservation efforts, such as controlling and containing human populations to allow Earth’s resources to regenerate and reviving extinct species. With its fast-paced plot, complex characters, and timely themes on environmentalism, survival, and human resilience, Eco Reign offers a fresh take on the young adult, science-fiction, and alien invasion genres.“I’ve been leveraging social media to connect with readers and market my book,” L. Galuppo explained when asked about the early success. “I don’t have a perfectly curated social media presence, and I think this kind of authentic approach works better to reach my younger audience.”The author also shared her thoughts on the impact of these platforms. “TikTok has been an important tool for me to connect with audiences, but I worry about the possibility of it being banned in the United States,” L. Galuppo raised. The author’s comments relate to the deadline for Chinese owner ByteDance to sell the social media app to an American company by April 5, or face a potential ban in the United States. “Many authors, creators and other artists rely on the reach of that platform to connect directly with their target audiences and other users. TikTok has played a key role in the early success of my book.”Early Praise for Eco Reign:“Eco Reign is a must-read sci-fi and dystopian fiction. L Galuppo's debut offers a fresh perspective on alien invasion stories, blending environmental themes with a captivating narrative. It's a story that has left me pondering the ethical implications of our actions. I am already looking forward to what Galuppo has in store for book two.”“Eco Reign is a thought-provoking and immersive read. It has themes of environmentalism, survival, and human resilience. The environmentalism themes were especially intriguing to me. The aliens’ motive to ‘protect the planet’ and the ethical dilemma it presents raises important questions about how far we are willing to go to protect our planet. This exploration of extreme conservation and extinct species revival is an interesting twist to the traditional alien invasion story.”Eco Reign is available now on digital platforms. L. Galuppo hopes that the book will become a must-read for fans of thrilling, thought-provoking science-fiction and dystopian novels, with an environmental twist.

