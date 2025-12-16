Rice & Kendig Wins 2025 BBB Customer Commitment Award

Shreveport, Louisiana – Rice & Kendig Personal Injury Attorneys has won the 2025 Better Business Bureau Customer Commitment Award. The award recognizes businesses that demonstrate exceptional commitment to customer service and ethical business practices. It was presented at the BBB Torch Awards Luncheon on October 30, 2025.

This award follows the firm’s recognition as a finalist for the 2024 BBB Integrity Award, demonstrating consistent excellence in business operations and client relations. The Better Business Bureau awards honor organizations that maintain high standards of trust, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

Rice & Kendig has served the Shreveport-Bossier area for over four decades, building its reputation on personalized legal services and client-centered advocacy. The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and premises liability matters.

The firm’s approach emphasizes accessibility and transparency with clients. Rice & Kendig operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered for their case. This model ensures legal representation is available to injury victims regardless of their financial situation.

The firm has achieved significant results for clients throughout Northwest Louisiana. Recent notable outcomes include a $5.1 million recovery for a motorcyclist with life-altering injuries and a $4 million settlement for a client whose pre-existing condition was aggravated in a collision.

Located at 912 Kings Highway in Shreveport, Louisiana, Rice & Kendig continues its mission of providing skilled, compassionate representation to those who have suffered injuries through no fault of their own.

Rice & Kendig has built its reputation on providing quality legal services to victims of personal injury cases. The firm's experienced attorneys work diligently to secure appropriate compensation while maintaining the highest standards of legal practice and client service.

Rice & Kendig

912 Kings Highway, Shreveport, Louisiana 71104

(318) 222-2772

https://ricekendig.com/

Press Contact : Marshall Rice

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

