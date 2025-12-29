Attorney David W. Magann Applauds Law School, Legal Aid Efforts to Support Veterans

Tampa, Florida – Law schools and legal aid organizations throughout Florida and the United States are donating time and effort to help low-income veterans deal with essential legal issues. This support is vital to ensuring veterans have what they need, says Tampa veterans disability benefits attorney David W. Magann.

The Seminole County Bar Association Legal Aid Society (SCBALA) provides just one example of Florida attorneys donating their time and experience to aid local veterans. SCBALA offers assistance to any Seminole County veteran who did not receive a dishonorable discharge, regardless of veterans’ income.

SCBALA provides assistance to veterans on a number of topics, including housing-related services, family law, estate planning, discharge upgrade requests, and sealing or expunging past criminal records. The program is funded with a grant from the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA); a portion of the funds are earmarked for the specific needs of female veterans.

At Florida’s Stetson University, the school’s Veterans Law Institute trains future attorneys by offering hands-on experience helping veterans. Recently, VLI members teamed up with Stetson Law alumni to file an amicus brief, asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to require the Department of Veterans Affairs to meet its statutory obligations to provide benefits applications to veterans. The brief, filed on behalf of the National Law School Veterans Clinic consortium, helps law students learn to navigate some of the nation’s busiest appellate courts – while also providing a voice for veterans.

Community events also provide support for veterans. At the annual Veteran Stand Down event in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, veterans connected with financial, job, and housing assistance resources. The event took place in early November 2025 and reoccurs yearly.

Community support is essential for veterans, especially in the early months following their departure from the armed services, says Tampa veterans disability lawyer David W. Magann. Services like legal aid clinics “show our veterans that we care about them,” says Magann. Veterans who need help with benefits and other legal issues can reach out to a qualified attorney to learn more.

Attorney David Magann is a Marine Corps Veteran with a Criminology Degree from The University of South Florida and a Law Degree from The University of Miami. He will be your advocate working to get the benefits you have earned under the Department of Veterans Affairs. David Magann is also a social security and disability (SSI) lawyer. If you need a veteran's benefits lawyer or social security attorney, contact David W. Magann, PA at 1.855.418.9354.

David W. Magann, PA

156 West Robertson Street Brandon, FL 33511

1.855.418.9354

https://tampaveteranslawyer.com/

Press Contact : David Magann

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.