Sommers Schwartz, P.C., Secures Multi-Million Dollar Settlement in Medical Malpractice Case

Detroit, Michigan – Sommers Schwartz, P.C., a Detroit-based law firm, announced a multi-million-dollar settlement this week for a case against a Detroit-based medical center. The agreement brings to a close a legal dispute centered on allegations of medical malpractice.

According to court documents, the claimant filed a lawsuit against a medical center and its affiliated healthcare providers, alleging that substandard care was provided during treatment for flank pain. The complaint cited failures in the standard of care and claimed that the failure to timely treat, diagnose, and treat an infection led to the claimant’s septic shock.

The terms of the agreement, as outlined in the signed release and settlement documents submitted to the court, provide for a payment of multi-million dollars to the claimant.

“This outcome represents the conclusion of a challenging chapter for my client,” said attorney Rick Groffsky from Sommers Schwartz, P.C. “While no settlement can undo the suffering experienced, we believe this result will provide critical resources for their future needs.”

Sommers Schwartz reached a confidential settlement, and due to the terms of the settlement, the firm could not provide details about that case. The agreement reflects a mutually acceptable resolution in the interests of all parties.

This case represents one of the more significant recent settlements in the region, involving claims of medical negligence. The resolution underscores the importance of legal advocacy in ensuring that individuals affected by alleged lapses in care have access to remedies provided under Michigan law.

Sommers Schwartz is a powerhouse litigation firm made up of experienced personal injury lawyers, medical malpractice attorneys, commercial and business law attorneys, and employee rights lawyers fighting for unpaid wages and overtime. The law firm serves clients across the country from its offices in Michigan and California.

Sommers Schwartz, P.C.

3011 W. Grand Blvd. Suite 460D Detroit, MI 48202

(248) 355-0300

https://www.sommerspc.com/

Press Contact : Media Contact

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.