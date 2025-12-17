Energize Marketing® Takes Home Two Marquee Awards, Including Second Consecutive LeadGen Win

For the second year, Energize Marketing wins prestigious industry awards at CyberMarketing Con 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energize Marketing®, a leading full funnel demand generation provider and digital media network, today announced that they have won two Marquee Awards from the Cybersecurity Marketing Society at the 2025 CyberMarketing Conference, earning top honors for Most Effective LeadGen/Content Syndication Vendor for the second consecutive year and Best Webinar Partner. The Marquee Awards are judged by a global panel of senior cybersecurity marketers and recognize excellence in innovation, performance, and measurable impact.

“This second consecutive win validates the work our team and clients are doing together every day,” said David Steifman, Co-Founder of Energize Marketing. “Cybersecurity buying cycles are longer, more complex, and more scrutinized than ever. Our focus has been on building demand programs that do more than generate leads. They create real pipeline momentum and executive-level confidence in marketing performance.”

In 2025, Energize Marketing expanded investments across demand generation, AI-driven targeting, compliance, and audience intelligence to better support cybersecurity, IT, and FinTech marketers navigating high-stakes buying environments. Programs delivered two to three times higher engagement, improved lead quality, and faster conversion velocity.

Key initiatives included nationwide community meetups with Cybersecurity Marketing Society members, global demand generation research, predictive analytics and intent scoring within energizeDB™, the launch of TechStudio™ research-as-a-service, and enterprise-grade compliance with SOC 2 certification and ISO 27001 aligned controls.

The company also earned the Best Webinar Partner award for TechTalks™, a broadcast-quality, short-form webinar series that combines 1080p production, producer-led storytelling, and integrated demand generation.

“Webinars have not failed; traditional formats have,” said Michael Greenhut, Co-Founder of Energize Marketing. “TechTalks was built to match how modern audiences actually consume video. Short, high-quality, story-driven, and measurable. This award reinforces that marketers want turnkey experiences that elevate their brand and deliver pipeline at the same time.”

Each TechTalks episode delivers guaranteed lead volumes starting at 500, real-time targeting powered by energizeDB, account-level engagement reporting, and direct CRM delivery.

With two Marquee Awards in 2025, Energize Marketing enters 2026 focused on expanding thought leadership, original research, events, and performance-driven demand programs for B2B marketers worldwide.

About Energize Marketing

Energize Marketing® connects brands with a global B2B IT audience, delivering turnkey demand generation programs that drive measurable results. Through its trusted media network —TechChannels™, TechResources™, TechTalks™, TechStudio™, and TechEvents™ and its audience solution, energizeDB®, the company helps the world’s fastest-growing technology brands engage high-value decision makers across cybersecurity, IT, fintech, and other industries.

Energize Marketing powers pipeline growth for the world’s leading technology brands.

