Energize Marketing Appoints Cori Gordon as Vice President of Sales and Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energize Marketing®, a leading full-funnel demand generation provider and digital media network, today announced the appointment of Cori Gordon as Vice President of Sales and Growth. In this role, Gordon will lead revenue strategy and execution, driving growth across Energize Marketing’s portfolio of demand generation solutions and owned media brands.

Gordon brings more than 20 years of experience in B2B technology publishing and demand generation services, with a proven track record of building and scaling full-funnel sales strategies that align marketing with revenue, across the entire buyer journey.

As VP of Sales and Growth, Gordon will partner with Energize Marketing customers and leading technology brands to accelerate pipeline growth through high-impact, data-driven demand generation programs.

Gordon joins Energize Marketing as the company continues to expand its senior commercial leadership to support global customer growth across a number of sectors.

“Cori’s depth of experience in B2B media and demand generation, combined with her results-driven leadership style, make her a powerful addition to Energize Marketing,” said David Steifman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Energize Marketing. “She understands how to align revenue teams with marketing strategy in a way that delivers real business outcomes for clients.”

“We are excited to welcome Cori as we continue to scale our sales organization and accelerate growth,” added Michael Greenhut, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Energize Marketing. “Her expertise in full-funnel revenue strategy and her focus on execution and performance will be instrumental as we help clients drive qualified pipeline and measurable impact.”

“I’m excited to join Energize Marketing at a time when alignment between marketing and revenue has never been more critical,” Gordon said. “Energize has built a powerful platform for connecting technology brands with the right audiences, and I look forward to helping clients turn engagement into pipeline, growth, and long-term value.”

About Energize Marketing

Energize Marketing® connects brands with a global B2B IT audience, delivering turnkey demand generation programs that drive measurable results. Through its trusted media network—TechChannels™, TechResources™, TechTalks™, TechStudio™, and TechEvents™—and its audience solution, energizeDB®, the company helps the world’s fastest-growing technology brands engage high-value decision makers across cybersecurity, IT, fintech, and other industries.

Energize Marketing powers pipeline growth for the world’s leading technology brands.

