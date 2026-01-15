Energize Marketing Appoints Award-Winning Editorial Leader Teri Robinson to Lead TechChannels

Teri Robinson

Appointment strengthens Energize Marketing’s editorial strategy and technology media leadership

Teri’s journalistic credibility and deep understanding of technology & cybersecurity make her an exceptional addition to our team.” — David Steifman, Co-Founder of Energize Marketing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energize Marketing®, a leading full-funnel demand generation provider and digital media network, today announced the appointment of Teri Robinson as Editorial Director and Lead Editor of TechChannels™. In this role, Robinson will oversee editorial strategy and content development across TechChannels™ and TechStudio™, strengthening the company’s thought leadership and storytelling for B2B technology audiences.

Robinson brings more than two decades of experience in technology, cybersecurity, and business journalism to Energize Marketing. As an award-winning editorial leader and content strategist, she will be responsible for shaping compelling, insight-driven narratives that inform, engage, and inspire decision makers across Energize Marketing’s portfolio of owned and operated media brands.

Prior to joining Energize Marketing, Robinson served as Executive Editor for a leading cybersecurity media brand, where she guided editorial vision, expanded audience reach, and elevated diverse voices across the technology and security ecosystem. Throughout her career, she has helped transform legacy media organizations into dynamic digital platforms delivering timely, actionable insights. Her work includes bylines in notable national outlets and a strong track record of mentoring writers and editors to produce high-impact content across multiple channels.

“Teri’s journalistic credibility and deep understanding of technology and cybersecurity make her an exceptional addition to our team,” said David Steifman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Energize Marketing. “Her leadership will play a critical role in advancing the quality, authority, and influence of our editorial brands as we continue to grow our media network.”

“We are excited to welcome Teri to Energize Marketing,” added Michael Greenhut, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Energize Marketing. “Her ability to blend editorial excellence with strategic content leadership strengthens our mission to deliver trusted insights and thought leadership for technology marketers and decision makers worldwide.”

“I’m excited to join Energize Marketing at a time when thoughtful, credible storytelling matters more than ever,” Robinson said. “Energize has built an impressive media ecosystem, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to create content that truly serves technology professionals and elevates the voices shaping the future of the industry.”

Energize Marketing powers pipeline growth for the world’s leading technology brands, delivering full-funnel results through content syndication, webinars, virtual events, and research-driven content. Backed by energizeDB®, its global audience solution, the company connects clients to more than 25 million IT and B2B professionals worldwide.

About Energize Marketing

Energize Marketing® connects brands with a global B2B IT audience, delivering turnkey demand generation programs that drive measurable results. Through its trusted media network—TechChannels™, TechResources™, TechTalks™, TechStudio™, and TechEvents™—and its audience solution, energizeDB®, the company helps the world’s fastest-growing technology brands engage high-value decision makers across cybersecurity, IT, fintech, and other industries.

