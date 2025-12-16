Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 357,169 in the last 365 days.

CDPHE announces student winners of the lead poisoning prevention artwork contest

Denver (December 16, 2025): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 Colorado Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention artwork contest. Students from across the state entered the contest after learning about lead poisoning and common sources of lead exposure.

Committee members from four different programs within the department reviewed the contestants’ artwork. Anna Nash, a 5th grader from Wellington, won first place. Laila Scaggs, a 4th grader from Highlands Ranch, won second place. Annali Cervantes, a Kindergartener from Aurora, won third place. The department will feature their art (pictured below) in education materials for Colorado parents and healthcare providers, and on the department’s website.

“We were thrilled to develop the state’s first Lead Exposure Prevention Curriculum for grades K–5 and parents,” said Megan Snow, Colorado Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program Manager. “Too much lead in the body can cause serious health effects, especially in children. We want to help parents and healthcare providers keep Colorado kids safe and healthy, and we’re grateful to the winners of our art contest who will help us spread the word about the dangers of lead.”

Lead exposure can damage the brain, slow growth and development, and result in learning and behavioral problems. A blood lead test is the most effective way to determine if a child has too much lead in their body. The contest aims to raise awareness about the importance of blood lead testing and inform children and parents about sources of lead in and around their homes.

The Colorado Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program educates families, healthcare providers, and communities about the importance of lead testing. When a child’s test result exceeds the CDC reference value, the program provides in-home environmental investigations to help families identify the source of lead exposure. For information about lead and health, visit the program’s website.

Learn more about the work the program is doing to prevent lead poisoning in Colorado in a previous news release.

Anna Nash, 5th Grade, handdrawn poster: How does lead get into our bodies?

2nd Place: Laila Scaggs, 4th grade

Laila Scaggs, 4th grade, handdrawn poster: Lead is bad!

3rd Place: Annali Cervantes, Kindergarten

Annali Cervantes, Kindergarten, hand-drawn lead poster

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CDPHE announces student winners of the lead poisoning prevention artwork contest

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.