CDPHE announces student winners of the lead poisoning prevention artwork contest

Denver (December 16, 2025): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 Colorado Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention artwork contest. Students from across the state entered the contest after learning about lead poisoning and common sources of lead exposure.

Committee members from four different programs within the department reviewed the contestants’ artwork. Anna Nash, a 5th grader from Wellington, won first place. Laila Scaggs, a 4th grader from Highlands Ranch, won second place. Annali Cervantes, a Kindergartener from Aurora, won third place. The department will feature their art (pictured below) in education materials for Colorado parents and healthcare providers, and on the department’s website.

“We were thrilled to develop the state’s first Lead Exposure Prevention Curriculum for grades K–5 and parents,” said Megan Snow, Colorado Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program Manager. “Too much lead in the body can cause serious health effects, especially in children. We want to help parents and healthcare providers keep Colorado kids safe and healthy, and we’re grateful to the winners of our art contest who will help us spread the word about the dangers of lead.”

Lead exposure can damage the brain, slow growth and development, and result in learning and behavioral problems. A blood lead test is the most effective way to determine if a child has too much lead in their body. The contest aims to raise awareness about the importance of blood lead testing and inform children and parents about sources of lead in and around their homes.

The Colorado Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program educates families, healthcare providers, and communities about the importance of lead testing. When a child’s test result exceeds the CDC reference value, the program provides in-home environmental investigations to help families identify the source of lead exposure. For information about lead and health, visit the program’s website.

Learn more about the work the program is doing to prevent lead poisoning in Colorado in a previous news release.

2nd Place: Laila Scaggs, 4th grade

3rd Place: Annali Cervantes, Kindergarten

