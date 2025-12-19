State health officials remind Coloradans to keep food safe during power outages due to high winds

CDPHE shares tips to prevent illness

Denver (Dec. 19, 2025) — As high winds continue across parts of Colorado, some communities are experiencing power outages that may last several hours or longer. Public health officials are reminding residents how to help keep food safe during and after a power outage.

“When outages happen, people are already dealing with enough. These simple food safety steps are meant to help reduce one more risk, so no one has to deal with a preventable illness on top of everything else,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, deputy chief medical officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Food safety is especially important when electricity is out, because refrigerators and freezers can quickly warm to temperatures where bacteria grow.

What to do if the power goes out:

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to keep the cold air inside.

A refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if unopened.

A full freezer can keep food frozen for about 48 hours (24 hours if half full).

Use coolers with ice if you expect the outage to last more than 4 hours.

Perishable foods — including meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, cooked leftovers, and cut fruits or vegetables — should be kept at 40°F or below to remain safe.

When in doubt, throw it out

If power has been out for 4 hours or more, discard perishable foods that were not kept cold with ice or a cooler. Food that smells, looks, or tastes “fine” can still cause illness — bacteria are not always apparent.

Community safety during wind events

High winds can cause unpredictable outages and hazardous conditions. Residents are encouraged to follow local guidance and check on neighbors — especially older adults or others who may need extra support during extended outages. Public health agencies continue to work closely with emergency management, utilities, and local partners to monitor impacts and share timely information with communities.

For more information about keeping food safe during a power outage, visit CDC's Keep Food Safe After a Disaster or Emergency webpage.

