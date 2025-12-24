Health officials alert public of potential measles exposure at Denver International Airport

Denver (Dec. 23, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, and Denver International Airport (DEN) are notifying the public of a possible measles exposure at Denver International Airport on Friday, Dec. 12. An out-of-state traveler with a confirmed case of measles traveled through DEN while infectious. For those traveling in the coming days and weeks, measles cases are occurring in parts of the U.S., with a higher likelihood of exposure in places where large numbers of people gather.

At DEN, the individual arrived at gate B45 in the B Concourse at 7:24 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, and departed from Gate B84 in the B Concourse at 9:41 p.m. Passengers who were exposed to the case on either of the flights will be notified directly by their state or local public health agency. Because the passenger is fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms, the risk of transmission is lower, but still possible.

Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads.

Getting vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the locations below at the listed date and time may have been exposed. If you were there, watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure (through Friday, Jan. 2). If symptoms develop, call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps prevent further spread. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

Location Date/time Notes Denver International Airport 8500 Peña Blvd. Denver, CO 80249 Friday, Dec. 12 7 – 11:55 p.m. Arrived at Gate B45 in Concourse B at 7:24 p.m.

Departed from Gate B84 in Concourse B at 9:41 p.m.

More info:

Please visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2025 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.



