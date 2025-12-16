Thanks To President Trump, CBP announces record-breaking $200 billion in tariff revenue

WASHINGTON—Between Jan. 20 and Dec. 15, 2025, U.S. Customs and Border Protection collected more than $200 billion in tariffs thanks to more than 40 executive orders put in place by President Donald Trump’s Administration. This figure underscores CBP’s effectiveness in promoting secure, fair, and compliant trade, strengthening America’s national and economic security.

“CBP’s enforcement delivers results,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “By combining intelligence-led targeting, rigorous oversight, and swift action, we are safeguarding the U.S. economy, protecting American industries, and holding accountable those who seek to break our trade laws.”

To identify these violations, CBP uses the latest data analytics tools to uncover tariff evasion schemes, including undervaluation, misclassification, transshipment, antidumping and countervailing duty violations, illegitimate shell companies, and “double dipping” by claiming more than one tariff exemption to avoid paying revenue owed to the government.

During this timeframe, CBP has uncovered and addressed tariff-evasion schemes by:

Assessing approximately $2.6 billion in AD/CVD duties owed to the government, which are tariffs designed to counter unfair trade practices, such as selling goods below market value (dumping) or subsidizing exports;

Identifying new evasion schemes, like an importer of iron, steel, and aluminum who claimed both Section 232 and Reciprocal Tariff exemptions to deprive the government of $100 million;

Issuing 63 debarment actions against irresponsible parties for failing to pay debts, including tariffs, taxes, and fees, to the U.S. Government; and

Investigating nearly 1,200 revenue-focused e-Allegations from the trade community to ensure a level playing field for law-abiding U.S. businesses.

These actions are enabled by CBP’s robust trade processing systems, such as the Automated Commercial Environment, which keep operations up to speed and enable CBP to effectively enforce U.S. trade laws. Additionally, CBP publishes timely updates and trade guidance through the Cargo Systems Messaging Service.

For a snapshot of the measures CBP takes to address unfair trade practices, visit the agency’s Trade Statistics webpage.

