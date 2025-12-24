Brownsville CBP officers apprehend man wanted for sexual exploitation of children

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Veterans International Bridge encountered a man wanted in Whitfield County, Georgia, on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual exploitation of children.

“This arrest of a person wanted for sexual exploitation of children out of Whitfield County, Georgia, highlights CBP’s commitment to its border security mission and to keeping our communities safe,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Monday, Dec. 22, CBP officers at the Veterans International Bridge referred Logan Alexander Tuckey, 24, a United States citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual exploitation of children issued by the Whitfield County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office. Tuckey was placed in custody in Cameron County pending final adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

