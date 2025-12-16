House Resolution 372 Printer's Number 2661

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - Sponsors MATZIE, MEHAFFIE, STAMBAUGH, BRENNAN, PIELLI, HARKINS, GIRAL, FIEDLER, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, KHAN, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, RIVERA, ZIMMERMAN, CIRESI

Short Title A Resolution recognizing December 2, 2025, as "World Nuclear Energy Day" in Pennsylvania.

