House Bill 331 Printer's Number 0286

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - Sponsors

BRIGGS, SCHLOSSBERG, HANBIDGE, GIRAL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, FREEMAN, DOUGHERTY, SANCHEZ, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, HOWARD, DONAHUE, KHAN, NEILSON, WARREN, CIRESI, FLEMING, OTTEN, CERRATO, WAXMAN, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in facilities and supplies, further providing for surcharge.

Memo Subject

Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network Support

Generated 12/16/2025 04:24 PM

House Bill 331 Printer's Number 0286

