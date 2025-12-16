House Bill 1526 Printer's Number 1783

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - House Bill 1526 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SANCHEZ, HARKINS, OTTEN, RIVERA, GILLEN, PIELLI Short Title An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and duties, providing for degraded natural gas pipeline prevention plans. Memo Subject Natural Gas Safety Recommendations resulting from the R.M. Palmer Chocolate Factory Explosion Actions 1783 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION, TECHNOLOGY AND UTILITIES, May 30, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 29, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 29, 2025 Laid on the table, Oct. 29, 2025 Removed from table, Dec. 16, 2025 Generated 12/16/2025 04:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.