House Bill 1526 Printer's Number 1783
PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - House Bill 1526
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SANCHEZ, HARKINS, OTTEN, RIVERA, GILLEN, PIELLI
Short Title
An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in powers and duties, providing for degraded natural gas pipeline prevention plans.
Memo Subject
Natural Gas Safety Recommendations resulting from the R.M. Palmer Chocolate Factory Explosion
Actions
|Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION, TECHNOLOGY AND UTILITIES, May 30, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 29, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 29, 2025
|Laid on the table, Oct. 29, 2025
|Removed from table, Dec. 16, 2025
Generated 12/16/2025 04:24 PM
