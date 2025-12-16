Submit Release
House Bill 1525 Printer's Number 2542

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - House Bill 1525

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SANCHEZ, HARKINS, OTTEN, RIVERA, GILLEN, PIELLI

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287), referred to as the Underground Utility Line Protection Law, further providing for definitions.

Memo Subject

Natural Gas Safety Recommendations resulting from the R.M. Palmer Chocolate Factory Explosion

Actions

1782 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION, TECHNOLOGY AND UTILITIES, May 30, 2025
2542 Reported as amended, Oct. 29, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 29, 2025
Laid on the table, Oct. 29, 2025
Removed from table, Dec. 16, 2025

