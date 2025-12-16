Memorial for a Marine, and a mom

Dec. 11, 2025

By Bailey Doucet

SPLENDORA, TX —The family of fallen U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Armando Hernandez joined TxDOT and state leaders in renaming the SH 242 bridge over I-69 in his honor through TxDOT’s Memorial Sign Program.

The program allows memorial signs to be placed along Texas highways, providing grieving families a way to honor their loved ones. Signs have recognized fallen soldiers, first responders and many other individuals who were residents of Texas that lost their lives in the line of duty.

TxDOT worked with the Hernandez family to make the signs for the bridge and figure out where exactly to place them. Most importantly, TxDOT wanted to make sure the unveiling ceremony was done with dignity and respect.

For Lance Cpl. Hernandez’s mother, Ana, the bridge dedication was very personal.

“When we drove Armando to the airport at the end of his leave, his little sister began crying uncontrollably,” she said. “Armando hugged her tightly and promised she would always see him come home. After we lost him in an on-duty accident in Okinawa, Japan, I knew I had to keep that promise.”

“We worked to bring Armando home, even coordinating logistics so that his body would arrive in Splendora first,” she said “His procession drew hundreds of people lining the streets. The last exit before home is this bridge. When we passed beneath it, people were holding American flags and a sign that read, ‘Welcome Home, Lance Corporal Armando Hernandez.’ I looked up and silently told my son, ‘Your promise was kept.’”

Hernandez said the bridge will remind everyone that her son’s ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“This bridge is now a permanent reminder that his service mattered, his sacrifice is honored, and that people came together to turn a mother’s wish into reality,” she said. “I am truly grateful to everyone who worked alongside us with love and compassion. Armando lived by the quote, ‘If Not Me, Then Who?’—it inspired him to serve, and it was the drive behind this dedication.”

Rep. Janis Holt, who authored House Bill 2061 which authorized the naming of the bridge, said the memorial not only honors a brave soldier, but also pays tribute to a mother’s everlasting love.

“The naming of the Lance Corporal Armando Hernandez Memorial Bridge is far more than a sign on a highway—it is a permanent reminder of a young Marine who gave his life for our nation and a mother who never stopped fighting to honor him,” Holt said. “This memorial represents the very best of our communities, when families, state leaders, and local partners like TxDOT come together to ensure our heroes are never forgotten.”

TxDOT’s involvement ensured the memorial was completed with precision, safety and care. From fabrication to placement, TxDOT staff worked to support the family every step of the way, turning a complex process into a meaningful tribute.

“The family requested the signs near a specific bridge on FM 242,” said Lynn Champagne, TxDOT maintenance supervisor in Montgomery County. “We scoped the area and identified the safest location with the best visibility while staying within TxDOT policy.”

The dedication ceremony drew residents, family members, law enforcement, and community partners, all coming together to honor Armando Hernandez’s life. For the Hernandez family, the memorial bridge stands as a symbol of service, sacrifice, and the power of a mother’s promise—a lasting reminder that a hero’s legacy can inspire an entire community.