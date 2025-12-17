Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission December 2025

Dec. 17, 2025

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its December meeting.

Year at a glance

Acting Commission Chair Alvin New presented a recap of notable accomplishments and events the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) saw in 2025.

When devastating flooding impacted Central Texas in July, 869 TxDOT employees from across the state responded to repair and reopen roads, clear debris and inspect bridges. In the Austin area, Cow Creek bridge was rebuilt just 29 days after being swept away.

Crews responded to other severe weather events across the state, including winter weather and dust storms in North Texas. TxDOT employees also responded to numerous dangerous situations while out in the field, helping save citizens from flooded roads and vehicle fires.

TxDOT celebrated the opening of the new Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi in June. The $1.3 billion project is the longest concrete segmental cable-stayed bridge in North America.

The 89th Legislative Session brought new legislation that enhances TxDOT’s ability to recruit and maintain employees, as well as support for aviation, rail and maritime infrastructure.

TxDOT received a renewal in its participation in the Federal Highway Association’s National Environmental Policy Act assignment program.

TxDOT continued to set records in construction. The department currently has more than $60 billion in active construction projects.

Construction milestones included the groundbreaking of the Spur 399 widening, I-27 and I-69 unveilings, new bridges in the Atlanta area and the demolition of old bridges.

The Paris District opened its new district headquarters building.

TxDOT used a robotic dog for mapping, including the surveying of a cave in the Austin area. In San Antonio, another cave was preserved to protect endangered cave species. And an archaeological excavation in Lubbock uncovered prehistoric animal bones.

HERO (Highway Emergency Response Operator) launched a program in the Odessa area.

Adopt a Highway celebrated 40 years.

Texas Clear Lanes congestion relief initiative celebrated 10 years of progress.

12 Days of Safety Blitzen

This year, Texas is currently on track to have the lowest number of roadway deaths in more than five years, showing a promising downward trend – even compared to national levels.

TxDOT wants drivers to keep this downward trend going by making safe driving decisions this holiday season, ensuring everyone can have a happy holiday season with loved ones. TxDOT is sharing safe driving messages on digital highway signs and “12 Days of Safety” messaging on social media during December.

Senior leadership

TxDOT appointed two new senior leaders. Saul Romero is the new Odessa District Engineer, and Katie Martin is the new Atlanta District Engineer.

Employee recognition

Two TxDOT employees were honored at the 2025 American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials annual meeting.

Construction Engineer Ray Buzalsky was awarded the Thomas H. MacDonald Memorial Award for five decades of service, and Transportation Engineer Amanda Austin was awarded the President’s Transportation Award for her work on Roundabout and Alternative Intersection Design.

Aviation

The Commission awarded $18.7 million in state and federal grant funding for capital improvement projects at 10 airports.

Contracts

The commissioners awarded low-bid value amounts of $589 million for 61 highway improvement projects and $31 million for 22 routine maintenance projects.

Utility relocation

The Commission approved the state payment of utility relocation on SH 185 in Victoria County at the cost of $932,000.