Portageville Man Sentenced to 21 Years for Meth Trafficking, Illegal Firearms Possession

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Portageville, Mo., man, who was convicted following a January 2025 jury trial for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing firearms, was sentenced in federal court yesterday.

Michael C. Patton, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.

On Jan. 14, 2025, Patton was found guilty after a two-day jury trial of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Patton was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Springfield police officers on May 12, 2021. When officers searched the vehicle, they found a backpack in the front passenger floorboard that contained a loaded Beretta firearm, along with a plastic bag that contained 344 grams of pure methamphetamine and Patton’s Missouri identification. Officers also found a small black backpack in the backseat floorboard that contained a loaded revolver.

According to court documents, Patton has an extensive criminal history that includes prior felony convictions for stealing, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cameron A. Beaver and Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

Operation Take Back America

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.