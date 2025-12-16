Foreign Fighter Sentenced To Consecutive Life Prison Sentences For 2018 Double Homicide And Armed Robbery Of Florida Couple

Fort Myers, Florida – United States District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Craig Austin Lang (35, Kyiv, Ukraine) to consecutive life sentences in federal prison as a result of his convictions for conspiracy to commit robbery and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, robbery interfering with commerce, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence which resulted in death, conspiring to kill persons in a foreign country, and a violation of the Neutrality Act. Lang was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $10,886 to the family members of the victims of the offenses.

Lang was indicted on December 4, 2019, and extradited from Ukraine to the United States in 2024. Lang was found guilty by a jury on September 15, 2025.

According to testimony presented at trial, on April 10, 2018, two individuals, S.L., Jr. and D.L., were found dead in Estero, Florida from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. Further investigation revealed that the couple had traveled to Estero from Brooksville, Florida to complete the purchase of several firearms from an individual who had listed them for sale on a website known as Armslist. As a result of the investigation, Lang was identified as one of two individuals who was believed to have murdered the couple during an armed robbery of the $3,000 that the couple had intended to use to purchase the firearms.

Lang, who had previously fought in the Ukraine, pursued a plan to fight the Venezuelan government and committed the robbery of S.L., Jr. and D.L. to obtain money to fund his travel to Venezuela. Lang’s co-defendant, Alex Jared Zwiefelhofer, was previously convicted at trial in 2024 and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance in securing Lang’s arrest and extradition from Ukraine. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jesus M. Casas and Benjamin S. Winter.