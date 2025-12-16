Sledge, Mississippi Man Sentenced to 37 months imprisonment for COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

ABERDEEN, MS – Docterance Atkins, 32, was sentenced last week to 37 months imprisonment for Wire Fraud Conspiracy and Money Laundering. Atkins, at a prior date, had pleaded guilty to one count of Wire Fraud, and a separate count of Money Laundering.

The investigation began after IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) received a tip Atkins had committed COVID-19 Fraud. IRS-CI conducted a thorough investigation unveiling Atkins’ scheme. In essence, Atkins recruited unsophisticated individuals in the community, and convinced them to fraudulently apply for CARES Act Relief funds. Overall, Atkins stole nearly $750,000 from the federal government. The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) was a COVID-19 pandemic relief program administered by the Small Business Administration that provided forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other related business expenses. Atkins helped numerous individuals file for and receive fraudulent PPP loans in return for a kickback. The PPP loan applications included false information regarding the number of employees and the extent of the claimed business operations.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Atkins to 37 months imprisonment. After serving the sentence in federal prison, Atkins will be subject to 5 years of supervised release. The Court ordered restitution to be paid to victims.

“This defendant exploited a national emergency and stole money that was meant to help businesses suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated U.S. Attorney Scott Leary. “He has been held accountable and we will recover this money for American taxpayers.”

“Those who defrauded the COVID-19 economic program for small businesses took funds designated to help retain employees and used it for their personal gain,” said Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “Docterance Atkins sentence sends a strong message that IRS Criminal Investigation special agents and our law enforcement partners will continue searching and investigating the criminals who took advantage of economic programs created to help small businesses and taxpayers.”

The IRS Criminal Investigation Division conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Stringfellow prosecuted the case.

Tips and complaints from all sources about potential fraud affecting COVID-19 government relief programs can be reported by visiting the webpage of the Civil Division’s Fraud Section, which can be found here. Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can also report it by calling the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form .

The Fraud Section leads the Criminal Division's prosecution of fraud schemes that exploit the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Since the inception of the CARES Act, the Fraud Section has prosecuted over 150 defendants in more than 95 criminal cases and has seized over $75 million in cash proceeds derived from fraudulently obtained PPP funds, as well as numerous real estate properties and luxury items purchased with such proceeds. More information can be found at Justice.gov/OPA/pr/justice-department-takes-action-against-covid-19-fraud.