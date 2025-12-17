IDX YieldStack Partners with YO to integrate YO’s DeFi yield optimization vaults into Yieldstack

We are thrilled to be partnering with YO as IDX continues to be on the forefront of technological advancement in the decentralized finance space.” — Ben McMillan, co-founder and CEO of IDX Digital Assets

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDX Digital Assets, the institutional digital-asset division of IDX Global, and YO, the yield engine for the crypto economy, announce integration of YO’s DeFi yield optimization vault, yoUSD, into IDX Yieldstack. YoUSD vault connects USDC deposits with the top-performing DeFi yield opportunities across lending, staking, market making, bridging, and more.

YO is a secure multi-chain yield optimizer that connects capital to the best yield across 50+ DeFi protocols while balancing risk and reward through its novel risk-adjusted approach. The integration of YO’s yield optimization technology will enhance the IDX Yieldstack platform, an institutional, self-custodial gateway to access yields on stablecoins, staking, and sophisticated DeFi strategies. This partnership with YO will give IDX unparalleled access to the best yield available in all of DeFi, within IDX’s institutional framework.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with YO as IDX continues to be on the forefront of technological advancement in the decentralized finance space,” said Ben McMillan, co-founder and CEO of IDX Digital Assets. “We consider YO to be the gold standard of sophisticated yield-optimized stablecoin vaults and are excited to bring this access to our institutional clients.”

The YO Protocol illustrates how DeFi yield harvesting is becoming more sophisticated, more automated, and more accessible. Instead of manually chasing opportunities across dozens of blockchains and pools, investors can earn yield on their digital assets by simply depositing into yoVaults. After depositing in a yoVault, YO automatically routes the assets to generate yield transparently and fully onchain.

“We’re proud to partner with IDX to provide their institutional clients with a simple vault to access all of DeFi. This partnership demonstrates how the next wave of adoption will come from cautious, long-term investors,” said Mehdi Lebbar, Co-Founder and CIO of YO Labs. “By combining IDX’s expertise with YO’s algorithmic onchain execution, we’re taking yoVaults to the next level: the YO protocol is recognized as an institutional-grade financial product and this partnership brings a new level of trust and accessibility to the crypto economy.”

About IDX Digital Assets

IDX Digital Assets, LLC is an institutional digital-asset manager and technology developer specializing in risk-managed, rules-based access to blockchain markets. Through its YieldStack and Treasury-as-a-Service platforms, IDX bridges the gap between decentralized finance and traditional treasury management—delivering secure infrastructure for digital-asset exposure. Learn more at https://idxdigitalassets.com/.

About YO

YO, short for Yield Optimizer, is the yield engine for the crypto economy. It connects capital to the best yield across 50+ DeFi protocols while balancing risk and reward through its novel risk-adjusted approach. With over 100 integrations and more on the way, YO delivers unmatched diversification while continuously reallocating assets across all of DeFi to maximize yield. With simple yoETH, yoBTC, yoEUR, yoUSD, and yoGOLD tokens, users get access to the best of DeFi yield in a single deposit. YO isn’t just another vault, it's the only vault you’ll ever need. Learn more at yo.xyz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.