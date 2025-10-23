Illumyn Expands Its Analytics Suite with ThematicIQ: AI-Powered Thematic Discovery for Investors

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDX Insights LLC, an innovator in custom index solutions and thematic investing, and its subsidiary, Illumyn, a suite of advanced AI research platforms designed to provide real-time transparency, customization, and conviction-driven insights for portfolios, announce the launch of ThematicIQ, an advanced thematic discovery and research platform that uses large language models (LLMs) to identify real-world evidence of thematic exposure across global equities.

ThematicIQ scans public filings, earnings calls, and disclosures to uncover how—and where—companies are deploying technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Renewable Energy, or Automation to generate measurable business impact.

ThematicIQ is the newest addition to the Illumyn software suite, designed for institutional investors, asset managers, and research teams, ThematicIQ transforms qualitative data into structured, investment-grade intelligence that can be used for portfolio screening, risk assessment, and direct indexing applications.

“While most thematic tools stop at keyword tagging, ThematicIQ goes deeper—extracting contextual evidence of real exposure across a broad thematic taxonomy” said Ben McMillan, CTO at IDX Illumyn. “This allows investors to identify the companies actually using technologies like AI to improve margins, efficiency, and shareholder value—not just those talking about it.”

With ThematicIQ, Illumyn continues its mission to bridge the gap between narrative and data, empowering investors to look beyond the hype and discover where innovation is truly creating value.

---

IDX Insights is an innovator in custom index solutions and thematic investing. As an early adopter of AI-powered research, IDX develops institutional-grade tools to bring personalized investing and tax-optimized direct indexing strategies to advisors and their clients. IDX is the creator of Illumyn, a suite of advanced AI research platforms designed to provide real-time transparency, customization, and conviction-driven insights for portfolios, including ThematicIQ, an advanced thematic discovery and research platform that uses large language models (LLMs) to identify real-world evidence of thematic exposure across global equities, and IDX Guardian, the most advanced faith-based AI research platform for biblically aligned portfolios.

For more information, visit www.illumyn.ai or contact rex@redmountainmedia.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.