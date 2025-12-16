Chair File: Leadership Dialogue — Reflecting on 2025, Looking Ahead to 2026 with Marc Boom, M.D., of Houston Methodist

One of the most rewarding parts of being an AHA member and serving on the board is building relationships with other leaders who share a passion for making health better. It’s my pleasure to introduce you to one such collaborative partner, Marc Boom. M.D., for my last Leadership Dialogue conversation.

Marc will be leading the AHA Board of Trustees as Chair in 2026, and is the president and CEO of Houston Methodist, an academic medical center as well as seven community hospitals serving the Greater Houston area. He also is an avid soccer fan, New York Times games enthusiast and innovative leader.

We discuss everything from daily coffee orders to the challenges and successes of 2025, Marc’s vision and outlook as Chair, and our hopes for the field in the year ahead. Saying goodbye is always bittersweet, but I am confident that Marc will be a visionary and capable Chair for 2026 and excited for all of you to get to know him better as well.

Thank you so much for all you do to take care of people in your community. I hope this season brings you time to rest and reflect and that the new year is filled with happiness, health and hope.

This conversation was recorded on Dec. 12, 2025.



