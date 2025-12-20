Not Just for the Holidays: Hospitals and Caregivers Brighten Lives Every Day

In the beloved holiday movie classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” unassuming everyman George Bailey learns the profound lesson that his life — and all lives — matter; that as human beings we touch each other’s lives in ways that make a tremendous difference to others, even if we don’t always see it.

That timeless truth is the everyday, lived experience of the caregivers hard at work in America’s hospitals and health systems — dedicated professionals whose skill, compassion, selflessness and thoughtfulness nurture amazing recoveries and life-changing moments for patients across the country.

The giving spirit of the holiday season blazes brightly every day of the year in the care that hospitals and health systems provide. No one is turned away from their doors. Caregivers are always there, ready to care, from the onset of life to its end — and every point in between. Hospital care teams are lifesavers and difference makers in people’s lives.

Throughout the holiday season, the AHA has been running a multimedia campaign honoring the dedicated health care professionals who keep our hospitals and health systems running day and night. Please take a few minutes to visit our Forever Grateful webpage for tools and resources, including an updated toolkit that your organization can use to say thank you to your amazing health care professionals. Heartfelt expressions of gratitude include thoughts like these:

Health care team members, your commitment extends far beyond your job description. You comfort families in difficult moments, celebrate recoveries and never stop working to improve the care you provide. Our community is stronger because of your dedication.

To the nurses, doctors, technicians and all health care support staff: Your work creates ripples of healing throughout our community. Thank you for not only delivering quality care but for also constantly seeking new ways to serve patients and families better.

Even during the holidays, health care workers show up with heart and purpose. Thank you for the sacrifices you make to ensure patients receive the care they need. Your presence brings comfort and hope when it’s needed most.

Hospitals and health systems should be proud of the job they do every day to care for our families, our friends and our neighbors. On behalf of the entire AHA team, it is a privilege to represent our member hospitals and health systems across the country. The AHA continues to work alongside you to ensure hospitals have the critical resources and support they need to continue serving their patients and communities.

We know our work is far from done. And we know that next year will bring changes and challenges, as every year does. But our field is resilient. Over the years, we have helped our nation prevail over such difficulties as the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic. We have helped America respond to hurricanes, tornados, wildfires and all-too-frequent acts of violence, the latest examples of which we have seen just this week. As providers, we have found ways to continue to deliver great care in the face of trials ranging from serious funding threats to continuing cyberattacks.

Through it all, hospitals have always remained focused on caring for the sick and injured with healing, hope and compassion, and keeping people healthy and communities safe.

Despite the challenges, I’m optimistic about the future for so many reasons. The demand for care is growing, not shrinking, as we enter a demographic wave unlike anything in our history. This makes hospitals more relevant than ever as we are uniquely able to provide the full continuum of care.

At the same time, science and technology are unlocking possibilities that were once unimaginable … and hospitals are the platforms that turn discovery into healing.

The DNA of hospitals is its resiliency and ability to innovate. Our field has a history of adapting and emerging stronger.

The talented and dedicated health care teams who give their all each day have proven time and again that we can face the challenges, navigate and overcome them and, yes, continue to advance health in America.

From all of us at AHA, best wishes for a happy, healthy and safe holiday season.