AHA blog: Looking Ahead to 2026 and Continuing the Journey Toward Improving Health Outcomes for All

Joy A. Rhoden, AHA senior vice president and executive director of health outcomes and care transformation, shares the AHA’s top strategic goals for supporting members as they work to improve health for all and previews a plenary session at the inaugural Healthier Together Conference, taking place May 2026. READ MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.