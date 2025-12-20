CITI Program Concludes 2025 With Expanded Educational Content, Strengthened Partnerships, and Key Security Milestones

New course offerings, global regulatory updates, and SOC 2® Type 2 compliance underscore continued commitment to research integrity, ethics, and compliance.

We thank our community for its dedication to research integrity, ethics, and compliance. We appreciate the ongoing collaboration that shapes our work and look forward to 2026 with optimism.” — Bharat Krishna, Senior Managing Director of CITI Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2025 comes to a close, CITI Program reflects on a year of expanded educational content, strategic collaborations, and enhanced platform security. This year, CITI Program expanded its training portfolio to meet evolving regulatory requirements, emerging technologies, and the needs of the global research and compliance community, setting the stage for innovation in 2026.Content Updates and Educational HighlightsIn 2025, CITI Program released a diverse offering of new courses designed to support institutions, researchers, and other professionals. Below are some of the featured releases of the year.• Research Security - Courses that provide the knowledge and tools necessary to protect against risks to the global research ecosystem and undue foreign influence.• IRB Review of Exempt Research - An advanced course that provides in-depth guidance on exemption categories under 45 CFR 46.104, featuring real-world examples and interactive case studies for IRB administrators and members.• Advanced Mentorship Training - Equips research personnel with strategies to build ethical, effective mentoring relationships and foster a culture of mentorship excellence.• Hospital Cybersecurity Series - Addresses both organizational governance and technical defenses to help healthcare institutions manage and mitigate cybersecurity risks.• Regulation of Cell Therapy Products - Offers essential regulatory training on FDA requirements under 21 CFR 1271 and current Good Tissue Practices (cGTPs).• Focus Group Interviews: Adding Perspective Through Qualitative Research - Offers learners comprehensive techniques and analytical strategies to effectively conduct interviews for qualitative research.• Advanced Research Administration - Builds on foundational training to address advanced topics relevant to experienced research administrators across organization types, supporting continued professional growth and effective research oversight.ICH E6(R3) Good Clinical Practice UpdatesCITI Program has updated its Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and other courses to align with new global standards. These updates ensure compliance and support high-quality clinical research worldwide. CITI Program also released an ICH E6(R3): An Introduction course to help researchers and others understand the differences between E6(R2) and E6(R3).Strategic PartnershipsDuring the year, CITI Program partnered with leading organizations and experts to provide authoritative, peer-reviewed training, including:• OHRP-developed Human Subjects Research trainings, expanding access to federal perspectives on participant protection.• A comprehensive Telehealth course series developed with UVA TelehealthVillage, supporting healthcare innovation and access.• The DOE SBIR-STTR Funding Series, developed with BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting, providing practical guidance for small businesses pursuing federal research funding.• New courses developed with the Future of Privacy Forum on the EU AI Act, the 3Rs Collaborative on ethical animal research practices, and the Digital Medicine Society on digital health.These partnerships reflect CITI Program’s commitment to delivering credible, current, and practical education across disciplines.Building Trust Through Proven Security PracticesIn 2025, CITI Program demonstrated the strength of its data security and operational reliability through the successful completion of a SOC 2Type 2 audit conducted by A-LIGN, an independent third-party auditor. The SOC 2 framework, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), evaluates the design and sustained operation of controls over time across five Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.The SOC 2Type 2 results confirm that CITI Program’s systems and processes are designed to safeguard sensitive data and support reliable, scalable operations. Institutions and partners may request a public summary report for added transparency and trust.Looking Ahead to 2026Building on 2025, CITI Program will launch new courses in 2026 covering emerging and high-priority topics, such as:• Responsible AI• Intellectual Property• Title IX• Data Sharing and Privacy• Establishing Research Sites• Expedited Research and IRB Review• Ethics of Software Development• Nutraceuticals• Operations Security in AcademiaLeadership Perspective“As we close out 2025, we thank our community for its dedication to research integrity, ethics, and compliance. We appreciate the ongoing collaboration that shapes our work and look forward to 2026 with optimism.” - Bharat Krishna, Senior Managing Director of CITI ProgramAbout CITI ProgramFor more than 25 years, CITI Program has been a leading provider of research ethics, compliance, and professional development education. Its online courses serve millions of learners worldwide in areas such as human subjects research, clinical trials, animal care and use, information privacy, and responsible conduct of research.

CITI Program's 2025 Wrap-Up

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.