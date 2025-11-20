CITI Program Expands Human Subjects Research Education with OHRP-Developed Trainings

New courses from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) now available on CITI Program’s platform

CITI Program makes it easier for institutions to provide authoritative federal training on human subjects protections, while maintaining seamless compliance tracking and documentation” — Alexa McClellan, Associate Director, Research Foundations at CITI Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CITI Program has announced the launch of a series of Human Subjects Research (HSR) trainings developed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP). Human Research Protection Foundational Training, Participant-Centered Informed Consent Training, and Considerations for Reviewing Human Subjects Research are now available through CITI Program's learning platform.CITI Program offers OHRP training at no additional cost to organizations that subscribe to its Human Subjects Research (HSR) series. Designed to supplement existing HSR content, these courses provide valuable federal perspectives on ethical research conduct and participant protection."By hosting OHRP's Human Subjects Research Trainings, CITI Program makes it easier for institutions to provide authoritative federal training on human subjects protections, while maintaining seamless compliance tracking and documentation through a platform they already trust," said Alexa McClellan, Associate Director, Research Foundations at CITI Program.About the New OHRP TrainingsThe newly released OHRP trainings cover essential topics for researchers, IRB members, and institutional staff engaged in human subjects research: • Human Research Protection Foundational Training - Introduces the core principles of human research protections and the Common Rule. Learners will gain an understanding of how the regulations define "research" and "human subjects," explore exemptions, and review Institutional Review Board (IRB) roles, review criteria, and institutional responsibilities for ensuring compliance. • Participant-Centered Informed Consent Training - This training provides a participant-focused framework for designing and evaluating informed consent materials. It emphasizes communication strategies that help potential participants better understand research procedures, risks, and the personal implications of participation. • Considerations for Reviewing Human Subjects Research - Engages learners through short, interactive scenarios covering key ethical review topics, including equitable subject selection, minimizing and balancing risks and benefits, and protecting participant privacy and data confidentiality.Additional OHRP Educational OfferingsIn addition to these new courses, CITI Program also offers OHRP webinars that explore key regulatory and ethical topics, including the Common Rule, IRB review types, informed consent, exemption categories, and the ethical principles of the Belmont Report. The webinars also provide practical guidance on data use, institutional engagement, and §46.111 approval criteria, helping institutions and researchers deepen their understanding of federal human subjects research regulations.AvailabilityThe OHRP-developed Human Subjects Research Trainings are now accessible through CITI Program's learning platform. Current subscribers to the Human Subjects Research (HSR) series can add these new courses at no extra charge. Institutions and learners can access the full library by visiting www.citiprogram.org DisclaimerThe U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)’s Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) has developed a series of trainings on their regulations at 45 CFR part 46 (including the Common Rule at subpart A) for the research community to access freely on the OHRP website. The following material(s) is/are a faithful, unchanged (other than reformatting to fit this platform) duplication of these materials available at no charge at https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/education-and-outreach/human-research-protection-training/index.html . While the CITI Program and the OHRP Trainings are identical in substantive content, OHRP is not responsible for the accuracy of the content reproduction, operation, or record keeping related to the Human Research Protection Foundational Training course, Participant-Centered Informed Consent Training, Considerations for Review Human Subjects Research interactive program – Equitable Selection of Subjects, Considerations for Review Human Subjects Research interactive program – Minimizing Risks in Research, Considerations for Review Human Subjects Research interactive program – Balancing Risks and Benefits, Considerations for Review Human Subjects Research interactive program – Protecting Privacy and Data Confidentiality, and OHRP Webinar Series on 45 CFR 46 on the CITI Program’s learning system and does not endorse CITI Program or any of its products or services.About CITI ProgramFor over 20 years, CITI Program has been a trusted global provider of research ethics, compliance, and professional development education. Its online courses serve millions of learners worldwide in areas including human subjects research, animal care and use, clinical trials, information privacy, and responsible conduct of research.

