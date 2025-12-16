Beidas Elected Co-Editor-in-Chief of Implementation Science

Rinad Beidas, PhD, the chair and Ralph Seal Paffenbarger professor of Medical Social Sciences, has been elected the next co-editor-in-chief of Implementation Science, the field’s flagship journal, effective January 1, 2026.

“It is a huge honor and responsibility to be named co-editor-in-chief for our flagship journal, Implementation Science,” Beidas said. “Our journal was founded in 2006 by Martin Eccles and Brian Mittman, two giants in the field. I was just getting started in my professional journey at that time, and publishing in that journal was aspirational for me.”

Implementation Science is the pioneering flagship journal dedicated to publishing novel and rigorous research regarding implementation strategies, including their development, outcomes, economics, processes by which effects are achieved, and factors associated with implementation outcomes. The transdisciplinary journal is dedicated to promoting the uptake of consolidated research findings into routine healthcare practice and health policy.

“It is an important inflection point for us as we approach 20 years of the journal and I am excited to be at the helm with co-editor-in-chief, Paul Wilson, to carry on the important work of our previous editors-in-chief, Gregory Aarons, Michel Wensing, Anne Sales, Martin Eccles and Brian Mittman. I look forward to collaborating with the editors-in-chief of our sister journal, Implementation Science Communications, Elvin Geng and Roman Xu, to shape strategic next directions for the field,” Beidas said.

An internationally recognized leader in the field of implementation science, Beidas’ research focuses on leveraging insights from implementation science and behavioral economics to make it easier for clinicians, leaders, and organizations to use best practices to improve the quality and equity of healthcare and enhance health outcomes.

“I am most excited about getting to shape strategic next directions for the journal and the field writ large, work with an incredible editorial team and have the opportunity to read all of the excellent implementation science work going on in our global community,” Beidas said.