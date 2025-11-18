MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION DISMISSES CENTRAL MAINE POWER COMPANY'S PROPOSED FIVE-YEAR RATE INCREASE FILING

November 18, 2025

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) voted today to dismiss a five-year rate plan proposed by Central Maine Power Company (CMP). Commissioners emphasized that the dismissal does not mean a rate increase will not be considered in the future, nor that CMP's proposed system investments are unnecessary. Instead, Commissioners cited concerns with the pace of the proposed investments, the absence of a submitted long-term integrated grid plan, the impact on ratepayers, and ultimately whether CMPs proposal could meet the just and reasonable standard applied in rate cases.

Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II said the companys proposal did not align with the Commissions work to strengthen performance measures and accountability requirements for utilities.

"At a time when the Legislature has prioritized grid planning and performance standards, and affordability is a top concern, CMPs proposal misses the mark, particularly regarding accountability, pacing of investments, and ratepayer protections," Bartlett said. The Commission will open a proceeding to provide guidance on multi-year rate plans to inform future rate case filings.

Commissioners reaffirmed the importance of stakeholder participation in the regulatory process. They also emphasized their interest in ultimately establishing a multi-year rate plan that supports affordability while ensuring reliable electric service and appropriate investment in the states distribution grid.

CMP filed the rate case in September. Since then, more than 800 members of the public submitted written comments, and many attended one or both of the public witness hearings held in the matter. If approved, the increase would have amounted to approximately $35 per month for the average residential customer once fully implemented over five years.

