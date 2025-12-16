Chicago's Premiere Business Conference Introduces Speaker Lineup Including Jim Kwik, David Meltzer and James Orsini
Cre8tive Con 2026 has just announced its line-up of speakers for 2026, which includes industry leaders like Jim Kwik, David Meltzer and James Orsini.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cre8tive Con 2026, the premier gathering for business owners, creative entrepreneurs, and ambitious leaders, returns February 20–22 to Chicago’s iconic Gold Coast—and this year’s lineup is its most influential yet. The conference, known for blending creativity, innovation, and practical business strategy, has announced the addition of several powerhouse names, including New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned brain coach Jim Kwik, Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and inspiration behind Jerry Maguire David Meltzer, and former Vayner X executive James Orsini.
Cre8tive Con brings together visionaries, disruptors, creators, and operators for three days of transformation, hands-on learning, and high-impact networking. Attendees will hear from experts who have shaped industries, built global brands, and coached some of the most successful entrepreneurs and entertainers on the planet. The event emphasizes real-world strategies, personal development, and creative problem-solving for individuals and teams looking to accelerate their growth.
This year’s programming features keynote conversations, interactive workshops, fireside chats, and collaborative breakout experiences designed to elevate business strategy, leadership, communication, branding, storytelling, and digital performance. Jim Kwik will offer insights on unlocking mental performance and maximizing potential; David Meltzer will share his proven frameworks on success, mindset, and building purpose-driven businesses; and James Orsini will provide, invaluable behind-the-scenes perspective from scaling one of the world’s most impactful media organizations.
Cre8tive Con has quickly become a must-attend event for entrepreneurs, authors, marketers, podcasters, agencies, executives, and creators of all kinds. Its unique approach—fusing community, creativity, and commerce—creates an environment where attendees don’t just learn, they build momentum. The Gold Coast setting offers the perfect backdrop for this year’s expanded programming, providing access to world-class amenities, dining, and culture alongside conference activities.
Organizers anticipate record attendance and encourage early registration as vendor space, sponsorship opportunities, and workshop seating are limited. Cre8tive Con continues to grow each year, drawing participants from across the country eager to connect, collaborate, and level up their craft and their companies.
