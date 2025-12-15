Cre8tive Con 2026 Announces Speakers Featuring Jim Kwik, David Meltzer, James Orsini and More

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cre8tive Con 2026, the premier gathering for business owners, creative entrepreneurs, and ambitious leaders, returns February 20–22 to Chicago’s iconic Gold Coast—and this year’s lineup is its most influential yet. The conference, known for blending creativity, innovation, and practical business strategy, has announced the addition of several powerhouse names including New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned brain coach Jim Kwik, Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and inspiration behind Jerry Maguire David Meltzer, and Former President of Vayner X, James Orsini.

Cre8tive Con brings together visionaries, disruptors, creators, and operators for three days of transformation, hands-on learning, and high-impact networking. Attendees will hear from experts who have shaped industries, built global brands, and coached some of the most successful entrepreneurs and entertainers on the planet. The event emphasizes real-world strategies, personal development, and creative problem-solving for individuals and teams looking to accelerate their growth.

This year’s programming features keynote conversations, interactive workshops, fireside chats, and collaborative breakout experiences designed to elevate business strategy, leadership, communication, branding, storytelling, and digital performance. Jim Kwik will offer insights on unlocking mental performance and maximizing potential; David Meltzer will share his proven frameworks on success, mindset, and building purpose-driven businesses; and James Orsini will provide invaluable behind-the-scenes perspective from scaling one of the world’s most impactful media organizations.

Cre8tive Con has quickly become a must-attend event for entrepreneurs, authors, marketers, podcasters, agencies, executives, and creators of all kinds. Its unique approach—fusing community, creativity, and commerce—creates an environment where attendees don’t just learn, they build momentum. The Gold Coast setting offers the perfect backdrop for this year’s expanded programming, providing access to world-class amenities, dining, and culture alongside conference activities.

Organizers anticipate record attendance and encourage early registration as vendor space, sponsorship opportunities, and workshop seating are limited. Cre8tive Con continues to grow each year, drawing participants from across the country eager to connect, collaborate, and level up their craft and their companies.

Cre8tive Con 2026
February 20–22 | Chicago’s Gold Coast
Tickets, vendor applications, and sponsorship details are available now.
Reach out to Chris Cushing at chris@cre8tivecon.com for further details.
www.cre8tivecon.com

