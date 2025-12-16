President Xi Jinping hears report from Chief Executive

MACAU, December 16 - President Xi Jinping today said the central authorities fully affirmed the work of the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, and the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

President Xi met Mr Sam at Yingtai, within the Zhongnanhai compound in Beijing, for a briefing on the current situation regarding Macao and the work being carried out by the MSAR Government.

President Xi said that over the past year, the new-term MSAR Government, led by Mr Sam, had demonstrated strong commitment to fulfilling its duties, and to achieving results in a pragmatic manner. The MSAR Government had also been firmly safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests. Additionally, the MSAR Government had successfully conducted the eighth Legislative Assembly election, advanced public administration reforms, and actively participated in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Notable progress across various undertakings had been achieved.

President Xi stated that the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China had laid out a strategic blueprint for national economic and social development during the period covered by the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan. The fourth plenary session also reaffirmed the need to implement unwaveringly the principles of “One country, two systems” and "Macao people governing Macao” with a high degree of autonomy, and to promote Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability.

The MSAR Government should proactively align itself with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, uphold and improve the executive-led system, steadily advance appropriate economic diversification, continuously enhance governance effectiveness, and better integrate into and serve the overall national development strategy, said President Xi.

Also present at the meeting were Mr Li Qiang, Mr Cai Qi, Mr Ding Xuexiang, Mr Li Ganjie, Mr Chen Wenqing, and Mr Xia Baolong.