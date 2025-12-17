Jointly Promoting Mainland and Macao Enterprises “Going Global” and Fostering Infrastructure Investment Co-operation

MACAU, December 17 - To further support Macao enterprises in expanding into international markets and to foster infrastructure investment co-operation between China and ASEAN countries along the “Belt and Road”, such as Indonesia and Malaysia, and to extend the impact of the 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum and Exhibition (IIICF), the Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, the China International Contractors Association, and Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR jointly organised a “Delegation of Mainland and Macao Enterprises for Going Global”. From 7 to 11 December, the delegation visited Jakarta, Indonesia, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, engaging in various activities, including participating in two investment promotion seminars, visiting Chinese embassies, hosting seminars, and visiting two major infrastructure projects undertaken by Chinese companies in these countries.

Leveraging Macao’s MICE Platform to Jointly Explore Market Opportunities in the Belt-and-Road Countries

In his address at the promotion seminar, IPIM president Che Weng Keong underlined the increasingly strengthened exchanges and collaborations between Macao and Indonesia and Malaysia across trade, exhibitions and tourism in recent years. In the meantime, Indonesian and Malaysian enterprises have actively engaged in Macao’s MICE events, such as the International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (IIICF) and the Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair. Through collaborations across different sectors, they have showcased the efficacy of Macao’s MICE platform in supporting and participating in the “Belt and Road” Initiative. Indonesian and Malaysian enterprises are also welcome to attend Macao’s signature MICE events, including the upcoming 17th IIICF, to foster further exchanges and collaborations.

IPIM president Che Weng Keong also highlighted Macao’s institutional advantages under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework, such as the status of a free port and separate customs territory, as well as the free flow of capital. Hence, Macao has long played a crucial role in both domestic and international connections, and has gradually accumulated professional service resources connecting the Chinese mainland and international markets. Taking this delegation as an example, it brought together professionals from various fields such as commerce, finance, and construction, laying a good foundation for future co-operation in international infrastructure and engineering projects, including providing professional service support in different aspects such as supply chain finance and cross-border settlement. At the promotion seminar, he also introduced the Investor’s “One-Stop Service”, the “Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy”, and the Macao-Hengqin development opportunities.

Exploring Infrastructure Demand and Broadening Development Prospects

The delegation comprised nearly 80 representatives from enterprises and institutions in the Chinese mainland and Macao, spanning diverse industries including construction, engineering, and finance. During the visit, in-depth discussions were conducted on the infrastructure co-operation requirements, and the latest infrastructure vision and planning between China and the two countries. The delegation also conducted on-site inspections of major infrastructure projects undertaken by Chinese companies, gaining a more profound insight into the latest infrastructure plans, collaborative projects and related supporting policies.

Representatives from Macao engineering companies expressed their aspirations to utilise this event as a means to forge connections with the governments, business associations, and enterprises of Indonesia and Malaysia. They aimed to explore collaboration opportunities in local infrastructure, public welfare projects, and green building initiatives. Taking advantage of the opportunity to jointly go global with mainland enterprises, Macao engineering companies also sought to exchange development opportunities and achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes. Representatives from Macao financial institutions were pleased with this rewarding trip. Apart from the exchanges with potential local partners, they successfully established connections with enterprises from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Chinese mainland. They also aimed to leverage this event as a stepping stone to enter the “Belt and Road” market and bolster their own business endeavours.