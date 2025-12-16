CE thanks President Xi for affirming MSAR Government’s work

MACAU, December 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Xi Jinping for fully affirming the current work of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and for providing further guidance and important instructions.

The MSAR Government would closely adhere to President Xi’s important instructions and integrate them into next year’s policy agenda, with a view to delivering new and greater achievements, Mr Sam said.

Mr Sam was received by President Xi in Beijing on Tuesday (16 December) to deliver a report regarding the latest developments in Macao, the MSAR Government’s work over the past year, and key policies for the coming year. Mr Sam attentively listened to the President’s important remarks and instructions. Also present to hear Mr Sam’s report were the Premier of the State Council, Mr Li Qiang, and other leading members of the central authorities.

The Chief Executive, noting that 2025 marked the first year of service of the sixth-term MSAR Government, said it had been uniting and leading all sectors of society in thoroughly implementing the important speech delivered by President Xi during the 25th anniversary celebrations for Macao's return to the motherland. The MSAR Government had fully, accurately and resolutely implemented the “One country, two systems” principle; firmly safeguarded national sovereignty, security and development interests; genuinely respected and upheld the central authorities' overall jurisdiction; and lawfully exercised Macao’s high degree of autonomy, Mr Sam added.

The principle of “patriots governing Macao” had been fully implemented, and the election process for the new-term Legislative Assembly had proceeded smoothly, he said. The executive-led system continued to operate effectively, and public administration reform had been actively advanced. For the first time, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao jointly hosted the National Games of the People’s Republic of China, which this time marked their 15th edition.

The Chief Executive noted the overall situation in Macao remained harmonious and stable, with steady and positive progress in economic and social development.

Efforts had been strengthened to advance the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, enhance Macao's participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and achieve further success in promoting Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, said Mr Sam.

He expressed sincere appreciation to President Xi and the central authorities for their recognition of, and guidance on, the MSAR Government’s work.

In the coming year, the MSAR Government would thoroughly implement President Xi’s invaluable guidance and important instructions, the Chief Executive said. Guided by the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the MSAR Government would closely align with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan. This was in order to formulate and implement the Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the MSAR. The MSAR Government would focus on promoting appropriate economic diversification and accelerating the development of Hengqin, thus creating broader prospects for Macao’s development, Mr Sam said.