New Rector Zhou Zhongrong and Vice Rector Diamantina Coimbra of Macao Polytechnic University Sworn In

MACAU, June 2 - The swearing-in ceremony of Rector Zhou Zhongrong and Vice Rector Diamantina Coimbra of Macao Polytechnic University was held in the Multifunction Hall of the Government Headquarters on the afternoon of 1 June 2026. The oath was administered by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, and witnessed by the Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Lin Yuan. The solemn yet simple ceremony reflected the Macao SAR Government’s strong commitment to talent cultivation in higher education.

The inauguration of the new leadership team was jointly witnessed by the Chairman of the University Council, Chui Sai Cheong, Vice Chairman, Lok Po, and other Council members, bureau-level officials under the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, advisor to the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, as well as MPU’s management and department heads.