AEC INNOVATE EXPO CONNECTS ARCHITECTURE AND ENGINEERING INDUSTRY LEADERS WITH DEVELOPERS BRINGING SOLUTIONS TO MARKET

Architecture and engineering summit allows innovators to share breakthrough technology with end-users

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSMJ Resources, Inc. has opened applications for exhibition opportunities at AEC INNOVATE , a conference and exhibition focused on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sectors. The event will take place from June 16 to 18, 2026, at the ARIA Resort in Las Vegas.Now in its third year, the annual AEC INNOVATE conference and expo connects technology solution providers with senior executives, principals, and technology decision-makers from architecture and engineering firms. The event reveals new ways AI and other emerging technologies are affecting design, collaboration, and project delivery in the built environment.Partnership opportunities provide companies with the opportunity to demonstrate their solutions directly to firm leaders who are evaluating and implementing technology investments. The event will feature case studies from AEC firms implementing AI, interactive sessions on technology applications, and networking opportunities with chief information officers, technology managers, CEOs, principals, and engineering directors.Past speakers, sponsors and exhibitors include Autodesk, NVIDIA, Deltek, Unanet, Knowledge Architecture, OpenAsset, slashBlue, Newforma, Upcodes, Hallian Technologies, aec+tech, AI in AEC, and more. Additional sponsorship tiers remain available Companies interested in sponsorship packages or other partnership opportunities can access the prospectus and application information online . The AEC INNOVATE website provides details on available partnership levels and includes information about expected attendee profiles and conference programming.PSMJ Resources, Inc. provides management consulting, research, and educational services to professionals in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.About the Company:For over 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publisher, executive education provider, and advisory group dedicated to enhancing the business performance of AEC organizations worldwide. PSMJ’s sought-after expertise spans a range of critical business areas, including project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.