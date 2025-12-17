Credit Absolute Launches Revolutionary Funding Product: Up to $100K in 5 Business Days with No Credit Impact

Credit Absolute introduces a funding solution offering small businesses flexible capital at + 0.5% (currently 8.2%) with a less-than-3-minute approval process.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit Absolute, a leader in owner-to-owner business funding, proudly announces the launch of its new Credit Absolute Funding product , delivering up to $100K in as little as 5 business days—without a credit hit. This innovative offering cuts through traditional lending barriers, providing $50K–$500K in capital with immediate full access, no collateral, and no non-usage fees for loans under $100K.Designed for businesses with a minimum FICO score of 680, Credit Absolute Funding identifies approval and other potential offers in under 3 minutes, empowering owners to quickly address hidden credit gaps. Business owners, not sales reps, will guide you through transparent, tax-deductible fees—details available with the funding team. "We’ve seen too many businesses stalled by banks’ slow, rigid processes," said Derick Vogel, Founder of Credit Absolute. "Our less-than-3-minute scan puts owners in control, delivering funds they can reuse for payroll, inventory, or growth."For loans over $100K (up to $250K for eligible professionals), a streamlined process requires 2 years of tax returns and profit/loss statements, with decisions in 5 business days and funding in 12–15 days. Available now in Arizona, California, Nevada, and New York (expanding soon to Colorado, Utah, New Mexico), applications need only a business EIN, owner IDs (20%+ ownership), 2 months of bank statements, and KYC details.About Credit AbsoluteBased in Gilbert, AZ, Credit Absolute connects business owners with tailored funding solutions, from $50K lines of credit to $500K expansions, without the red tape. With over 20 years of experience, we’ve helped thousands unlock millions in growth capital. Visit Credit Absolute online for more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.