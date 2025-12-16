Backplain Releases its Latest App Supporting Critical Thinking through Side-by-Side Comparison Across Multiple Models

Turn Generative AI From “Answer Machine” Into “Thinking Partner”

In an era where AI-generated content is ubiquitous, multi-model comparison offers users a better option than relying on a single model.

ChatGPT may be eroding critical thinking skills, according to a new MIT Study.” — Andrew R. Chow, Correspondent, TIME

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backplain, the innovative Generative AI (GenAI) aggregation and control platform, today announced the launch of its Backplain – Compare AI App , featuring a first-of-its-kind multi-model comparison feature. Available on the Apple App Store and soon to be followed on Google Play, the app enables users to submit a single query and receive side-by-side responses from leading large language models (LLMs), including those from xAI, OpenAI, Google, Meta AI, Amazon, Mistral, Anthropic, and Perplexity – a total of 40 models in all. This empowers users to engage in deeper analysis and critical thinking, a step toward addressing the potential cognitive cost of using a single LLM, by encouraging users to evaluate multiple perspectives, identify inconsistencies, and draw informed conclusions."AI is transforming how we access information, but relying on a single model can lead to incorrect responses and unchecked biases," said Tim O’Neal, CEO of Backplain. "Our multi-model comparison tool turns passive consumption into active engagement, fostering the kind of analytical skills that are essential in today's digital landscape. We're thrilled to provide a platform that not only aggregates the best of GenAI but also promotes intellectual rigor."Backplain allows users to become flexible thinkers, capable of applying logic rather than making assumptions based on taking things at face value:- Quickly spot factual discrepancies- Compare reasoning chains and explanations- Examine styles of uncertainty and confidence levels- Identify missing perspectives or biases in any one answer“Single-model GenAI experiences quietly discourage critical thinking by wrapping complex outputs in a veneer of certainty,” said Reed Andersen, CTO of Backplain. “Backplain reverses that. When you see five world‑class models disagree in front of you, critical thinking becomes automatic. You start asking: Why do they differ? What sources are they using? How should I decide? That’s the habit we want to build.”As identified in the recent MIT Study, Your Brain on ChatGPT: Accumulation of Cognitive Debt when Using an AI Assistant for Essay Writing Task, ChatGPT users had the lowest brain engagement and “consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels.” Backplain offers an alternative approach that aligns with the cognitive science literature on “debate,” “counter-argument exposure,” and “multiple‑document comprehension,” in which people tend to develop more robust judgments when they compare and reconcile conflicting sources rather than consuming a single narrative.To experience the power of multi-model comparison, download the Backplain App (or visit www.backplain.com ) and try it free today. Backplain is committed to evolving its platform based on user feedback and emerging AI advancements, ensuring it remains at the forefront of responsible AI usage.About BackplainBackplain is an AI platform that enables independent control of AI models, including Large Language Models (LLMs), across an entire organization. Multi-model aggregation of public and private LLMs in a single, simple interface provides the best responses, protection against outages, and avoids model lock-in. Monitoring, filtering, and reporting provide AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM). Prompt assist, multi-response comparison, and Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) sharing build better questions, identify hallucinations, and audit content to drive Productivity gains. Learn more by visiting www.backplain.com

