Backplain Makes Open Source DeepSeek (R1) Available Alongside 32 Other Models including ChatGPT (GPT-4o)

Backplain response comparison GPT-4o vs. DeepSeek

On a platform designed for secure, safe, and enhanced use of AI through side-by-side model response comparison from a single, simple-to-use user interface.

DeepSeek’s privacy policy states it collects keystroke data, IP addresses, and even tracks actions outside the app. That alone should be enough to make people think twice…” — Lauren Hendry Parsons, Digital Rights expert

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backplain, a leading SaaS AI Control Platform, already recognized as an Emerging Specialist in Generative AI Engineering by Gartner, announced today the inclusion of the open-source DeepSeek R1 model.“As soon as DeepSeek was announced, our users asked for it to be added to Backplain,” said Tim O’Neal, CEO of Backplain. “But with secure controlled use of models as our primary product tenet, it was clear that we had to only make the open source version of the R1 model available running on our AWS-hosted infrastructure.”Backplain’s platform is designed with security and compliance at its core, supporting content anomaly detection and data protection, both key elements of Gartner’s Trust, Risk, and Security Management (TRiSM) framework. As a mediation layer between the organization and any AI model, particularly Large Language Models (LLMs), Backplain validates information flows to and from a model against organization policies to help mitigate content generation risks; this protects organizations from potential legal, reputational, or decision-making risks associated with uncontrolled LLM outputs. Backplain also encrypts, obfuscates, and controls data flow to and from LLMs, ensuring data privacy and confidentiality by preventing the exposure of proprietary or sensitive data to third-party environments.“With DeepSeek’s accuracy already in question, the ability to directly compare its responses with that of other models is going to be critical,” said Reed Anderson, Chief Product Officer of Backplain. “Time and time again, our users tell us that simple side-by-side comparison of responses makes a huge difference to their productive use of Generative AI/LLMs.”Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About BackplainBackplain is an AI platform to independently control AI models, including Large Language Models (LLMs), across an entire organization. Multi-model aggregation of public and private LLMs in a single, simple interface provides the best response, protection from outages and avoids model lock-in. Monitoring, filtering, and reporting provide AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM). Prompt assist, multi-response comparison, and Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) sharing builds better questions, identifies hallucinations, and audits content to drive Productivity gains. Learn more by visiting www.backplain.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.