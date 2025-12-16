SmartSafe x Ottawa Infotainment SmartSafe Selects Ottawa Infotainment to Commercialize Patented Driver Distraction Technology

Collaboration unites SmartSafe’s patented driver-protection technology with Ottawa Infotainment’s expertise to advance a new standard in distraction safety.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the automotive landscape, distraction remains one of the most urgent challenges facing drivers, fleets, and automakers. The 2025 JD Power Tech Experience Index Study highlights a clear trend: customers are embracing technologies that feel intuitive, trustworthy, and meaningfully improve safety. As the digital cockpit grows more capable, the need for solutions that manage the rising complexity of screens, apps, and connected devices has never been more critical.Source: 2025 JD Power Tech Experience Index Study, Car Reviews, Ratings & Awards | J.D. Power and AssociatesSmartSafe today announced a major step toward addressing this challenge by selecting Ottawa Infotainment (OI) as its commercialization partner for its patented SmartSafe Console System. The technology was invented to directly reduce phone-based distraction, a key factor in vehicle crashes. According to the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute , texting while driving increases crash risk by 23 times, underscoring the importance of physical safeguards that prevent device interaction.Source: Driver Distraction in Commercial Vehicle Operations Study, Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, vtti.vt.eduA Vision Born From a Simple but Powerful ObservationSmartSafe began with Inventor and Co-Founder Tarkan Bastiyali, who repeatedly witnessed how drivers, despite best intentions, continued reaching for their phones. Alerts, notifications, and the constant need to stay connected made distraction almost unavoidable. Tarkan set out to create a physical solution that would work in harmony with the vehicle, not against it.His idea took shape as a patented cassette-style enclosure that secures the phone whenever the vehicle is in Drive. The driver can still view essential information through a protected window, but the temptation to pick up the device is removed entirely. The result is an intuitive experience designed to change behavior without adding friction.Choosing the Right Partner to Bring the Vision to MarketTo bring SmartSafe from prototype to commercial readiness, the team sought a partner with deep automotive expertise and the ability to convert a patented idea into a production-feasible product that OEMs could confidently adopt.Tim Cook, Design Director at SmartSafe, shared:“We needed a partner who understood not only the mechanics of our invention, but the purpose behind it. Ottawa Infotainment immediately grasped the nuances of the concept and how it must feel, behave, and integrate inside a real vehicle. Their engineering instincts and product development depth made them the natural choice as we move toward commercialization.”Ottawa Infotainment has been engaged to refine the industrial design, develop the hardware and embedded software architecture, and shape the system into a compelling solution that aligns with OEM expectations and Tier 1 manufacturing practices. The collaboration brings together SmartSafe’s patented idea with OI’s technical capability and experience in advanced cockpit systems.A Technology With Real ImpactDescribing the motivation behind the product, Tarkan Bastiyali noted:“I created SmartSafe because I saw how common distracted driving had become. It was clear that something more thoughtful was needed. Ottawa Infotainment has helped take that vision and shape it into a solution that can truly make a difference on the road.”OI CEO Sean Hazaray emphasized the broader significance:“Improving safety inside the vehicle is becoming one of the defining challenges of the modern cockpit. SmartSafe tackles distraction at the source, in a way that feels natural to the driver. We are excited to help bring this to the industry and show how hardware and software can work together to meaningfully enhance safety.”A Preview of What’s Coming at CESSmartSafe’s partnership with Ottawa Infotainment sets the stage for a major reveal. The companies confirmed that SmartSafe will showcase its production-intent solution, ready for commercialization, at Ottawa Infotainment’s booth in the West Hall, Booth 6577, at CES 2026.More details will be shared at the show, where industry partners, fleets, and automakers will have an opportunity to experience SmartSafe firsthand.About SmartSafeSmartSafe builds patented safety technologies designed to reduce driver distraction through elegant, hardware-first solutions for personal and commercial vehicles. Visit https://www.smartsafeinnovations.com/ for more information.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment specializes in advanced infotainment and digital cockpit systems, combining expertise in embedded software, production hardware, UX, and vehicle integration to support next-generation automotive programs. Visit https://www.ottawainfotainment.com/ for more information.

