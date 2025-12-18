MUTUALISM Selects Ottawa Infotainment as Preferred Hardware Supplier, Launching Collaboration at COVESA during CES

MUTUALISM Selects Ottawa Infotainment as Preferred Hardware Supplier

MUTUALISM, an open automotive AI cockpit innovation initiative announces that Ottawa Infotainment has been selected as its preferred hardware supplier

We’re thrilled to partner with Ottawa Infotainment. I’ve been impressed with Ottawa Infotainment’s quality, discipline, and deep understanding of automotive requirements.” — Ron DiCarlantonio

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUTUALISM , an open automotive AI cockpit innovation initiative led by iNAGO Corporation, today announced that Ottawa Infotainment (OI) has been selected as its preferred hardware supplier. The collaboration will be introduced and showcased at COVESA’s Reception during CES 2026 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.MUTUALISM is a consortium of partners working to create an open, standardized platform for next-generation in-vehicle experiences based on modern communication standards and ecosystem collaboration. Led by iNAGO and its netpeopleconversational AI technology, MUTUALISM aims to unlock a symbiotic ecosystem where OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and service providers can co-develop intelligent AI-based cockpit solutions in an open, extensible framework that surpasses legacy, closed environments and enhances user experience.A Hardware Foundation for Real-World SDV AdoptionAs the automotive industry shifts toward Software Defined Vehicles, having a reliable, automotive-grade hardware platform is critical to bringing open software ecosystems to production. MUTUALISM’s partners include innovators across AI, telematics, connectivity, and user experience. After years of working with multiple vendors, MUTUALISM identified Ottawa Infotainment as the partner best positioned to deliver production-ready compute hardware that meets the reliability and integration demands of OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.Ron DiCarlantonio, representing MUTUALISM, emphasized the importance of finding the right hardware partner:“We’ve needed a reliable hardware partner that is innovative and can help us deliver the level of quality our customers expect. We’re thrilled to partner with Ottawa Infotainment. I’ve been impressed with Ottawa Infotainment’s quality, discipline, and deep understanding of automotive requirements.”Supporting a Major Deployment-Oriented InitiativeAs part of the collaboration, iNAGO and MUTUALISM will leverage Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire Pro platform as the hardware foundation for a major, deployment-oriented initiative currently in preparation, with initial demonstrations targeting mid 2026. This initiative is designed to validate open, modular in-vehicle software architectures in demanding real-world conditions, bridging the gap between advanced pilots and production-ready solutions.DragonFire Pro will provide the core compute and domain-control capabilities required to support complex, multi-partner demonstrations, enabling stakeholders to evaluate how open AI-driven cockpit platforms can operate reliably alongside production ecosystem requirements.Further details about this initiative are expected to be announced soon.Collaboration and Responsibility Shared for Next-Gen MobilityReflecting MUTUALISM’s open, shared development philosophy, Sean Hazaray, CEO of Ottawa Infotainment, highlighted the collaborative nature of the work:“MUTUALISM’s thesis is about collaboration and innovation, setting the stage for sharing responsibility in this next-generation solution. Ottawa Infotainment is proud to provide hardware that enables partners to build on a shared platform, with confidence that it meets both production and scalability requirements.”Visit Us at COVESA During CESAttendees are invited to meet the MUTUALISM and Ottawa Infotainment teams and learn more about this collaboration at COVESA’s Reception at CES 2026, held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. The booth will provide an overview of the partnership, outline planned technology milestones, and offer insight into how open ecosystems and production-ready hardware can accelerate SDV development.About MUTUALISMMUTUALISM is a collaborative automotive innovation alliance initiated and led by iNAGO Corporation, focused on creating an open, scalable platform for intelligent in-vehicle experiences deeply integrated with AI Agent technology. By enabling partners to build and integrate AI, telematics, and intelligent components on a shared standard, MUTUALISM promotes next-generation user experiences that exceed legacy capabilities.About Ottawa InfotainmentOttawa Infotainment develops production-ready automotive compute platforms, domain controllers, and SDV software systems for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Its DragonFire OS and DragonFire Pro/Spark hardware provide modular, scalable foundations for infotainment, telematics, and vehicle systems integration.

