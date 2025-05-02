Veteran Cybersecurity Executive Joins Active Cyber as Chief Revenue Officer

Jason Kiolbasa, Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Active Cyber , a leading provider of identity and access management (IAM) and cybersecurity consulting services, today announced the appointment of Jason Kiolbasa as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Kiolbasa will lead revenue strategy across sales, marketing, and partnerships, with a focus on scaling the company’s Cyber Security and Identity consulting, software resale, and managed services.Kiolbasa brings over a decade of experience in the cybersecurity space. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at iC Consult, where he drove significant revenue growth and positioned the firm as a top-tier identity partner for Okta. His leadership spanned multiple industries, including public sector (SLED), retail, manufacturing, and hospitality.“Jason’s track record in identity security and his ability to align go-to-market teams makes him an ideal fit for Active Cyber,” said Rohit Mehrotra, Co-Founder of Active Cyber. “As we grow our cybersecurity practice, his leadership will ensure we continue delivering business-driven, identity-first solutions for our clients.”In addition to scaling the Cyber Security & Identity business, Kiolbasa will work cross-functionally to accelerate growth across Active Cyber’s Workday (Okorio) and Enterprise Analytics business units.“I’m thrilled to join Active Cyber at a time when identity is at the center of every security conversation,” said Kiolbasa. “The opportunity to help organizations modernize legacy identity infrastructures, improve compliance posture, and deliver IAM solutions that scale with growth while improving customer experience and increasing security is incredibly exciting.”Active Cyber is a premier Okta partner, offering end-to-end identity solutions that secure workforces, streamline customer access, and integrate seamlessly into enterprise environments. Its services span across consulting strategy, implementation, optimization, and managed support—enabling faster time-to-value, strong security and compliance alignment, and future-ready IAM architectures for enterprises.

