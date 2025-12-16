SIG Earns EcoVadis Platinum Status for Seventh Consecutive Year with Record Score of 99/100.

EcoVadis recognition significantly validates SIG’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

SIG earns a record score of 99/100 in its 2025 EcoVadis assessment placing among the top 1% of companies assessed globally for the seventh consecutive year.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our teams as we work towards our ambition to contribute more to people and the planet than we take.” — Karina Boers, Director Group Corporate Responsibility at SIG

NORTHLAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIG again demonstrates its sustainability excellence by achieving platinum status for its outstanding performance, earning a record score of 99/100 in its 2025 assessment. Platinum places SIG among the top 1% of companies assessed globally and marks the seventh consecutive year that the company has received the prestigious platinum medal.The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. With more than 130,000 companies rated by EcoVadis worldwide, this recognition significantly validates SIG’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.SIG’s 2025 results demonstrate continued excellence and progress in all areas of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The company received scores of 100 out of 100 in Environment and Labor & Human Rights and improved its Ethics and Sustainable Procurement scores compared to the previous year.“Achieving 99 points on EcoVadis is a remarkable milestone for SIG,” said Karina Boers, Director Group Corporate Responsibility at SIG. “We always strive for better. Our steady progress in the EcoVadis rankings since earning platinum status for the first time in 2017 demonstrates our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible business practices. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our teams as we work towards our ambition to contribute more to people and the planet than we take.”“All of this is only possible because sustainability is embedded across all business functions and processes at SIG. Our platinum status reflects the collective efforts of teams working together – from environmental management, responsible sourcing, health & safety, labor and human rights, business ethics and cyber security. We don’t just make commitments; we deliver measurable results through action, continuous improvement, and transparency,” added Christian Bauer, Head of Environmental Sustainability at SIG.EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international standards, including the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and ISO 26000. The ratings offer an evidence-based analysis of performance and a roadmap for continuous improvement.About SIGSIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and listed at the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,600 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated €3.3 billion in revenue. SIG also has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz

